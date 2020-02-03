CHARLESTOWN – While on the mat, waiting for their cue, some closed their eyes and took a deep breath, preparing for what they were about to do.
Once the music started, the 13 cheerleaders at Jonathan Jennings Elementary took to the mat, flipping, throwing stunts and catching cheerleaders during a special presentation of their routine for fellow classmates Monday afternoon.
At 9 years old, Stella Bowyer is one of the youngest on the team. She’s a flyer, being thrown in the air multiple times during the routine.
“When I first did it, it was scary, but I’ve been doing it a long time, so it’s not scary,” she said, adding that she started around 5 or 6 years old.
The team is heading to nationals this week, for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where they will compete against the best of the best, with hopes of defending their national championship title. They will take to the mat on Feb. 9, which will be broadcasted on the subscription service Varsity TV.
Coach Dana Wiles said the team took home the win for the past two years, even winning the World School Cheerleading Championship as well last year.
“We’re hoping just to do our best and put it all out on the mat, and we’re hoping to bring home another national and world title,” Wiles said.
With only three cheerleaders returning from last year’s winning season, there was a sharp learning curve. Wiles said the team has come far with lots and lots of practice and determination.
Brooklyn Blaydes agreed. The fifth-grader competed with the team last year and is hopeful for another national title.
“We came a long, hard way, because at the beginning of the year, we could barely hold anything. Now we’re dong full ups and inversions and other things that even high schoolers can’t do,” Blaydes said, adding that inversions are moves where the cheerleader is upside down. “I have very, very high hopes and I have a feeling we will do the best we possibly can.”
“Last year we had a lot of fifth-graders who were experienced, but this year we kind of started from scratch, with only three returning members,” returning member Morgan Wiles said. “I think we have a chance [at nationals], because we’ve really grown a lot.”
“We work as a team and we trust each other, so I think that’s a big part,” Blaydes added.
Winners will get special white jackets and rings, showing everyone the title they earned with their many hours of practice.
“[It’ll] show my hard work paid for this,” new cheerleader Desi Witt said of getting the special gear.
During their school performance, the girls chanting cheers for “JJ” echoed louder than the excited students in the audience. The cheerleaders not only threw stunts, but also tumbled, with many showing off their advanced skills, such as back tucks.
“In this area, it’s very competitive,” Wiles said of the girls’ advanced skill sets. “However, we are the only elementary school in Indiana to go to nationals.”
Wiles said there are nine teams going against JJ in the nationals division, which they will take the mat for at 2:32 p.m. on Sunday. They will head back to the mat at 4:14 p.m. to compete against 10 teams in the World School Cheerleading Championship, with teams from Colombia, South Africa, Costa Rica and Ecuador, Wiles said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.