NEW ALBANY – Alternative sports are a way for youths to have the same experience of being on a team and competing against others.
Skateboarding, archery and biking are some examples of alternative sports, but Bobby Brooks has brought a different version to Southern Indiana.
After being a competitive shooter for many years and helping with shooting sports in Tennessee, Brooks wanted to come back to Indiana to start a youth shooting club.
Brooks went back to his family farm, The Sporting Club at the Farm in Floyd County, to start the new program.
“I just felt like sharing my craft and my hobbies and what we (his family) do for a living,” Brooks said. “I wanted to share that with the kids in the community that I grew up in.”
Alongside sharing his hobby with the youth of Southern Indiana, he is also teaching gun safety with the help of the assistant coach, Marty Schindler.
“Gun safety is the first step,” Schindler said. “When we teach shotguns, you’ll see they (the members) carry them broke open… over their shoulder or hold them down facing the ground.”
At The Sporting Club at the Farm, the training classes are for shotguns and archery.
The shooting club can open up opportunities for members, Brooks and Schindler said. For example, college scholarships are available for shooting shooting sports and archery.
“There are huge scholarship opportunities for kids to continue their education and go to college on a shooting scholarship,” Brooks said. “There are 110 colleges competing in shooting sports right now.”
Some colleges with shooting teams are Purdue University, the University of Kentucky and Ohio State University.
The team has been able to visit different parts of the country for competitions such as Tennessee, South Carolina.
“There’s several of the kids that are going to be going to South Carolina in June,” Schindler said. “They’ll compete in the junior U.S. Open which is one of the largest youth tournaments there is.”
For those interested in signing up their children for the shooting club, call The Sporting Club at the Farm at 812-944-0400. For more information on the club visit https://www.thefarmsc.com/.
“All of our kids aren’t quarterbacks or softball players or volleyball players or baseball players, but anybody can do this,” Brooks said. “I take kids that don’t have other sports, don’t have other interests. They get that same coaching, the same camaraderie."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.