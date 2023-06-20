MEMPHIS — Fishing is a hobby that many people enjoy. Some people have been able make money from it by participating in tournaments; others have opened up shops for the sport and hobby.
Schott Bait & Tackle was opened in August 2020 by Chris Schott when he wanted fishing products that were reliable, practical and decently priced.
With almost 30 years of fishing experience, Schott got to work on his business making rods, lines and other tackle products.
He sells weighted floats, fishing rods, fishing lines and more at his store. Schott has an online shop for his bait at https://schottbaitandtackle.com; to reach Schott, call 502-314-5390 or go to 2250 Hansberry Road, Memphis.
“We’re continuously expanding more and more stuff,” Schott said. “We ask our customers, ‘what do they want to see in our shop, what are the issues that they’re having with the stuff that they like to use?”
Once Schott learns what his customers want, he then redesigns those products to reflect what he and his customers want in their fishing supplies.
He also goes out to big retail stores such as Walmart and Bass Pro Shops to see what they are pricing their fishing supplies and to see what people are buying.
“I go out and I start seeing if it’s something that we can build or we can have made and bring a better price point,” Schott said.
Schott also has his whole family involved with the business. His wife and two daughters help Schott with making orders, running social media and with testing out products.
“My oldest daughter is very hands-on in here,” Schott said. “She’s like my social media manager, she started to Tik Tok and all that stuff. It’s (his business) really ramped up because of that.”
This business started as a hobby for Schott and his family, but now it’s a family business.
The type of fishing they cater to is catfishing, even though the popular type of freshwater fishing currently is bass.
“I think that catfishing tournaments are getting up (in popularity),” Schott said. “The biggest problem is, in the river catfishing trails, a lot of times the money just isn’t there.”
COVID wasn’t a problem for Schott for about four months when he opened. Then he began having trouble getting supplies because of the pandemic.
While trying to get supplies for his shop, the suppliers he was buying from told him that big retail stores like Walmart and Bass Pro Shops were having trouble getting supplies as well.
“I’ve heard of multiple stores that were small that had to shut down because the wholesalers were saying ‘Hey we can’t give you the stuff, we have to take it to the big box stores,’” Schott said.
This year, Schott has been able to surpass the last two years combined in sales.
“We’re really blessed that we able to get where we’re at today,” Schott said.
