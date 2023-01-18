CHARLESTOWN – Incumbent Democrat Treva Hodges announced Wednesday that she will seek a second term as Charlestown’s mayor in this year’s election.
In a news release, Hodges touted “significant growth and development of major housing, industrial and commercial projects” during her first term.
“I made a promise to improve infrastructure and work toward quality-of-life enhancements that would not only take care of our current residents but also to show the region that Charlestown is a great place to live and work and I’ve followed through on those promises, but I’m eager to keep meeting those goals,” Hodges said.
Hodges pointed to projects over the past three years such as the Forest Edge apartments – part of the Depot Street revitalization effort – as well as new construction in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood and the launch of the Shadow Lake Business Park and residential development.
“We’re making all the right moves to position Charlestown as a significant regional destination,” Hodges said, “and I want to help us maintain our momentum.”
If re-elected in November, Hodges said she wants to continue focusing on bringing the 2021 Parks Master Plan to fruition including constructing a new civic complex, integrated trail system with a disk golf course and upgrading existing facilities including the Family Activities Park.
She also vowed to continue her “commitment to providing financially responsible and transparent management of city resources.”
“In only three years I’ve been able to secure a record amount of grants and special funding at no extra cost to our residents,” Hodges said. “I’ve lowered the municipal tax rate every year and done so while maintaining a high quality of service, and that’s a formula I want to maintain.”
The primary will be held May 2, and the general election on Nov. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.