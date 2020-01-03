CHARLESTOWN — Scraps of shredded paper lie on Treva Hodges’ office floor, revealing a glimpse of what the room looked like just 24 hours earlier.
Now cleaned up, Charlestown’s mayor has rearranged her office, cleaned the trash off the floor, and is starting to settle in, a big change from the previous day, when four bags of trash were emptied and strewn about her office. Though many things, such as computers, are still not set up and working, Hodges still plans to host her public swearing-in ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center.
“This is a chance for Charlestown to come out and unify,” Hodges said. “This is a chance for Charlestown to come out and connect with and meet the new directors that have been in place, a chance for the council members that have been elected to come out as well.”
Hodges’ short time as mayor has kicked off with an unexpected start. After discovering a completely empty office and computers either password protected or factory reset, Hodges alerted her attorney, who reached out to the Clark County prosecutor. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls verified that ISP was called to investigate the matter and that someone is assigned to the case. He said that was all he could say on the situation.
STARTING RECORDS
Hodges said a police officer came to her office Thursday and returned Friday. She said he requested information that would show how much technology equipment the office should have.
“We’ve asked for all documentation [from the clerk-treasurer's office] related to the purchase of technology equipment, laptops, iPads, cell phones for the past several years,” Hodges said. “Our intention was to match what had been purchased with what we have. That would allow us to create an inventory that the prior administration didn’t have available to us.”
Charlestown Attorney Mickey Weber said that information is proving difficult to find, due to past purchases not being segregated by type.
“Without knowing whether it was last year, 2 years ago, 5 years ago, there’s so much information to sift through,” Weber said. “It’s looking for a needle in a haystack.”
He said he isn’t throwing in the towel just yet. He hopes to find some information on the equipment the office does have that will hopefully lead to clues on the additional documentation. However, he doubts they will ever be able to form an exhaustive equipment list.
Weber said it’s “best practices” but not “mandated or required” to have a list of equipment and monitor where it is at all times. He said that is something Hodges will implement now to help future administrations.
MISSING INFORMATION?
Hodges said information that isn’t public record, such as notes from meetings with potential developers, is missing.
“Mayor Hall has been on public record for many years, saying that he received almost daily calls and emails from developers interested in coming into Charlestown,” Hodges said. “Charlestown is in an incredible period of growth right now with the River Ridge development and the new bridge. If he was receiving [emails and phone calls] … I have no record of those to follow up with … I have no notes to go from on that, to be able to follow up with that developer to see if it’s something we want to pursue.”
Hall said he didn’t keep notes on those talks.
“After the election, all the discussions ended. On their end, not ours,” Hall said of investor and developer discussions. “From November on, nobody has reached out to us wanting to continue any projects. Why would they? We’re not going to be there.”
Hall said he does hope those people will reach out to Hodges and her team.
“Nobody wins, if Charlestown doesn’t win,” Hall said.
As for the records that may have been on the computers, Weber said the hard drives will be set aside and saved, in case a technology expert can later discover any deleted files.
MOVING ON
Leah Farris Lowe, Charlestown’s communications director, said the city’s former parks director reached out Friday, offering to help the new parks director get situated.
Hall said he doesn’t envision being able to sit down with Hodges to help with her transition, due to the “atmosphere.” Hodges said she has not reached out to Hall and said she doubts he’d have anything to say.
Hall said he hopes all this is over soon.
“The election is over. Treva won,” Hall said. “I just want to move on with my life.”
