FLOYD COUNTY — Kenny Hoerter Jr. will be the new superintendent of Floyd County Parks, as the Louisville native will replace Roger Jeffers after his retirement on Oct. 14.
Hoerter Jr. is a St. Xavier High School graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Louisville. He was a student manager for the Louisville football team and was employed by the Louisville Parks Department where his experiences ranged from working on golf courses to helping with pools and youth camps.
Hoerter Jr. worked for the YMCA for about seven years before deciding to seek the Floyd County Parks position. He said there’s a strong foundation for the department and he’s excited to help with next chapter for local parks.
“Roger has done just an extraordinary job with the parks department and particularly the parks. They’re beautiful with lots of enhancements in recent years,” Hoerter Jr. said.
“We want to continue to build upon the legacy that Roger’s leaving behind and the great work that he’s done.”
Growing and enhancing programming will be one of the top priorities for the department, Hoerter Jr. said.
He will be joined by a familiar face to Southern Indiana residents. Matt Denison has been hired as the assistant superintendent of the department.
Denison has worked for the City of New Albany and is heavily involved in area youth and prep sports. He also led the rebirth of the Floyd County Elementary Basketball League, which is a partnership between the school system and parks department.
“I’ve had a long-standing relationship with the parks in our county, and with this parks department and Roger especially,” Denison said. “The opportunity to learn from Roger I think helped set me up for this.”
Denison echoed Hoerter Jr.’s plan for increasing programming with different recreational leagues and facility activities. He said more details will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We want to be methodical in what we do and smart with our resources and aware of the budget at all times,” Denison said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.