Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that frontline Indiana State Police troopers will be required to wear body cameras by next spring, and that he will create a chief of equity, inclusion and opportunity officer.
Holcomb included those announcements during an address from Indianapolis focused on overcoming racism, inequality and lack of opportunity.
The governor began his address by mentioning how COVID-19 has tested the country this year.
“That said, we’re also facing another kind of virus that’s equally voracious, and it’s in turn forcing us to a reckoning as a state and nation,” Holcomb said. “I’m talking about cases of racism — sometimes obvious, sometimes subtle — that have led to inequality and exclusion, that have plagued our country throughout our storied history.”
Holcomb went on to say that while there’s “been undeniable progress” over the years, more must be done to achieve equality.
“The coronavirus has underscored stubborn racial disparities that are still with us, fueled by decades of unequal opportunity and structural barriers like job discrimination and access to good educations and health care,” Holcomb said.
“People of color are dying of COVID-19 at twice the rate of whites and are more likely to have lost their jobs during this pandemic.”
Holcomb then referenced the deaths of unarmed Black men and women including George Floyd, and said he’s engaged Black leaders, business owners and stakeholders about systemic racism and inequality.
“One theme I heard over and over again was the importance of getting to the root causes of inequities and not just reacting to the symptoms,” Holcomb said.
About two months ago Holcomb said he began examining the policies and actions of the executive branch, and as a result, he announced his first action stemming from that investigation will be the creation of the state’s first-ever chief of equity, inclusion and opportunity officer.
The position will be a part of the governor’s cabinet and will focus on improving equitable opportunities across state government operations and removing hurdles in government workplaces, Holcomb said.
“I’m confident this is the right first step because it’s familiar to how we’re tackling infant mortality,” he said. “To truly empower marginalized Hoosiers, we must aggressively close education and workforce training gaps.”
Holcomb also addressed policing and a hot topic during recent civil unrest — the use of body cameras by officers in the field. ISP troopers currently don’t routinely use body cameras, but Holcomb said that will change by next spring.
“I know that mayors and police chiefs around the state are taking a hard look at their use of force policies. We’re doing the same,” he said.
Holcomb specifically mentioned Jeffersonville’s recent decision to utilize body cameras for most of its police force. He announced he’s mandating the use of body cameras by next spring for frontline troopers and that he will require a third-party review of the curriculum and training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
“For my part, I commit to you that I will work to be a barrier buster,” Holcomb said. “I commit to bring greater equity and opportunity within your state government and the services you entrust us to provide, so that every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential,” Holcomb said.
