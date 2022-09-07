INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Brandt Mills has been appointed to the Crawford County Circuit Court succeeding Judge Sabrina Bell who resigned on July 15.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's office made the announcement Wednesday.
Mills has been in private practice since 2011 and has practiced in Crawford County since 2014. He previously served as a deputy prosecutor in Crawford County.
Mills posted to his campaign Facebook page that he was "humbled by the Governor's appointment and I look forward to serving Crawford County....While it is a great honor to finish out this term for the remainder of the year, it is important to remember that we still have an election to win and I would greatly appreciate your vote on November 8th to remain your Crawford Circuit Judge."
In 2007, Mills received a bachelor of science from Indiana State University and a law degree from the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2011.
He will be sworn in as the Judge of the Crawford County Circuit Court on a mutually agreeable date to be determined.
Bell, who was suspended after being arrested on a felony, agreed in July to resign and not seek future judicial office, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced at the time.
She also voluntarily forfeited her law license for 150 days, the commission said.
The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Bell in May when felony charges related to a domestic dispute were filed against her by a special prosecutor.
Indiana State Police arrested Bell in May on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Crawford County on April 12. Police did not say who Bell battered.
Bell also served a 30-day suspension in 2019 for her involvement in a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.
The seven-member commission investigates accusations of ethical misconduct by judges. If the commission believes misconduct has occurred, it can file public formal disciplinary charges.
