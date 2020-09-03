NEW ALBANY — The COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s Next Level programs and the state’s economic health were among the topics addressed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at a 1si event Thursday in New Albany.
Holcomb spoke at The Grand during a Q&A moderated by 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser. He covered a wide range of issues affecting the state with a focus on the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the event, Holcomb announced a second round of grants through the state’s Next Level Connections broadband grant program. The state will be providing more than $51 million for broadband infrastructure projects in homes and commercial locations across the state.
During the first round, the state provided $28 million in broadband grants, which included projects in Clark and Floyd counties.
The broadband program has become even more important than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people rely even more on using the internet at home for school, work and telehealth visits, Holcomb said.
“COVID-19 has not just underscored just how important this is, but almost made it more urgent,” he said.
Holcomb said amid “unprecedented” circumstances, “we’re all rushing in to try to help not just save lives, but save livelihoods.”
“We try to communicate constantly, not just on a weekly basis, but with your local health department or with your local law enforcement, folks on the front lines, your local governments,” Holcomb said. “This has really brought us together more so, at least in my tenure from my perspective, like never before in 92 different counties in the state of Indiana.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Holcomb said the state and Southern Indiana region is bouncing back economically.
“To put it in perspective, in 2016, through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, we were on a roll, we had momentum in 2016,” he said. “We brought in 20,320 new job commitments. We’ll pass that up this Friday — during a global pandemic with months to go.”
Holcomb discussed a need in Indiana to offer accessible training for skilled workers so they can fill high-demand jobs. The state’s Next Level Jobs is aiming to meet that need to by offering free training opportunities across the state, and the program recently received funding from the federal CARES Act to temporarily expand the program.
“If you go through Ivy Tech or our WorkOnes or Vincennes University and you get skilled up….and you get that high value certificate or credential, you’re tacking on average about $5,000 or $6,000 to your paycheck if you’re on that pathway,” he said. “One lady told me, the most important thing for [her] is getting that certificate or credential…was not getting it, but that she got to then determine how many more she was going to get and her upward mobility — she determined it.”
The governor also emphasized the need to break down barriers to racial equity across the state.
“Whether it’s infant mortality, economic empowerment, you name it, a to z, we’re going to be looking at it all, and we’re going to be very transparent about our progress,” Holcomb said.
In an interview after the 1si Q&A, Holcomb addressed the return to in-person school across Indiana. About 90% of the state’s school corporations are offering in-class instruction, and a strong connection between the schools and local health departments has been demonstrated as schools reopen.
“It is critically important that we’re sharing real-time information as it’s unfolding, and the state’s right there as well to be a partner to make sure that we’re sharing information that can be digested and consumed and the used everyday to make informed decisions for parents and for students and for teachers on the front line.”
As Labor Day weekend approaches, Holcomb urges Indiana residents to take caution and adhere to safety guidelines.
“Don’t let your guard down, whether it’s knowingly or unknowingly where you just assume that the large crowds that you’re around are not infected — they could be asymptomatic and spread unknowingly,” he said.
