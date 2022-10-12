NEW ALBANY — Gov. Eric Holcomb primarily focused on issues of economic development Wednesday at a luncheon presented by One Southern Indiana but also responded to questions about multiple hot button issues.
After the 1si discussion at The Grand in downtown New Albany, Holcomb answered questions from local news media about state and national issues.
Holcomb highlighted economic success in the state, noting that last year was a record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana. In 2021, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation reported $8.7 billion in new capital investments, and this year, the state is already at $21 billion, he said.
“We live in this great time of transition with different sectors and industries, so how do we focus on what we want to become in 10 years from now,” Holcomb said. “Our pipeline is fuller this upcoming year than it was this last year, so think about year 2023.”
One of the topics included the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program, a grant that is providing $500 million to regions across the state for regional projects. The Southern Indiana region received the maximum $50 million from the READI grant in December 2021.
Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority is awarding the funding on a local level, and the money is going to regional projects ranging from infrastructure to trails. The funding includes projects in Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties.
The first round came from federal COVID-19 relief funding, but Holcomb said his administration is hoping for a second round of READI as the 2023 budget session approaches.
“We have the need, and I hope we have the wherewithal to do another $500 million,” he said.
The governor said “we can’t take for granted what we have” whether that is industry or higher education in Indiana.
“There is so much to go around the whole state, and it’s from GED to PhD, so it’s not just for people at Rose-Hulman or Notre Dame or Purdue,” Holcomb said. “It’s not just engineering. It’s Ivy Tech.”
Holcomb said “we’re not tapping into our full potential yet,” and the state has to “scale up in a massive way.” He said the state needs to “sell” what it has to offer.
“We have to sell and know the audience, whether it’s the federal government, whether it’s across the river for talent, individual businesses or nations far-flung — you have to show up, first and foremost,” he said.
Among his responses to questions about the hot button issues were:
MARIJUANA PARDONS
Holcomb noted that possession of marijuana is still against the law in Indiana, and he said he is committed to upholding and enforcing the state laws as they are written.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced plans to pardon citizens convicted federally of “simple possession” of marijuana and called on governors to issue pardons for marijuana offenses on the state level.
Holcomb said he does not plan to follow suit with pardons in Indiana. Although he does not believe marijuana should be in the same class as heroin or strong morphine, he said “it is Congress’s job” to determine the legality of the drug.
“I will enforce the law as written, and we have a process here for expunging your record if in fact you are found to be possessing marijuana,” Holcomb said.
ABORTION
Indiana’s near-total abortion ban was signed into law by Holcomb in August, but the questions were asked of Holcomb before it was known that the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday preventing the state from enforcing the Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution.
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general’s office to set aside the preliminary injunction and scheduled a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan. 12.
The ban has been subject to lawsuits from entities such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which claims the state’s ban on nearly all abortions is a violation of the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Holcomb said he and the state legislature are “waiting for the judicial process to play out and know the hand that we’re all dealt.”
“This was of no surprise, this was predicted," he said of the court challenges, "and I said when the law passed in the summer that it would come from a legislative phase to a judicial phase, and that’s where we find ourselves today, and we will wait and see how they rule on multiple fronts,” Holcomb said.
LOAN FORGIVENESS
Indiana is one of the few states that will collect income tax from federal loan student forgiveness. Holcomb said he and the legislature will review the issue in January, but he said he is “still not convinced” Biden’s action on student loan forgiveness is legal and will hold up in court.
“So we’re reviewing the court cases, how it’s being received from the judicial perspective in addition to his edict that he came out with, but if we need to make any changes, it will be part of a broader January budget session,” Holcomb said.
In regards to Biden’s action on student loan forgiveness, Holcomb said he gets a “little bit cynical” about what he calls “broad, sweeping changes that run counter to the law.”
“In terms of student loans, that’s a contract that someone signed, and then poof, magically it’s going to be shifted to other people who didn’t sign that contract,” he said.
