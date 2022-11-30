The holiday season is upon us. Here is a look at what we know is ahead in the area. If you know of additional happenings, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Christmas Concert at The Floyd County Library
Enjoy a free Christmas concert featuring New Albany High School’s Silken Strings ensemble and the Community Music Alliance Choir. The concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. All ages are welcome to attend this concert of festive tunes and holiday favorites. No registration is required.
Breakfast with Santa
Borden Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Borden Community Center. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m.
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Georgetown Elementary School, 8800 High St., Georgetown, will sponsor a Holiday Craft Bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school.
Winter Crafts Christmas Bazaar
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Winter Crafts Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the church, 1752 Scheller Ln., New Albany. More than 30 vendors will be in attendance. Food will be available to purchase by Bert’s Quality Provisions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunnyside Master Gardener’s
Join Sunnyside Master Gardeners to Make A Holiday Wreath on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds on Indiana 62, Charlestown. A large variety of fresh greenery, cones, berries and dried materials available for your use along with a bow of your choice. Bring you hand clippers and gloves.
Fee $30 with new wreath form provided. Sessions available at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. You must register. Contact Jett Rose at 812-590-4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com
Holiday Woodworking bazaar
The 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Farm will be Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lovin’s barn, 1704 Dieterlen Rd., Henryville.
This show is comprised of several members of a local woodturners group in the Henryville area and is put on by Brian Lovins and Dave Lynch, both local craftsmen. Each woodworker has a slightly different focus or way of turning plain wood into their own style of functional beauty. You’ll find turned bowls of all sizes, ornaments, trays, engraved items, and much more. This year an 8 year-old woodworker-in-training will be at his first show displaying his work.
The FB event is under “2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar on the Farm.” https://www.facebook.com/brian.lovins.52 https://www.facebook.com/dave.lynch.1426
Gingerbread House Holiday Extravaganza
Kick off the holiday season by visiting Santa and one of his reindeer during the upcoming Gingerbread House Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Fifteen hundred gingerbread house kits, assembled by the Library’s merry elves, will be available as gifts for guests. Pick up a free gingerbread house kit and create your own edible masterpiece. Limit one kit per child. Guests can also enjoy delightful crafts, games, and sweet treats.
Entertainment will include a Celtic Christmas Concert featuring the group na Skylark. This trio shares the rich beauty of ancient traditional Celtic music through voice, Irish harp, Irish uilleann pipes, fiddle, flutes, and a little Appalachian Mountain dulcimer for good measure.
To support the Library’s Community Corner food pantry, guests are encouraged to bring a canned good or shelf-stable food, such as peanut butter, pasta, cereal, or granola. All participants who donate an item during the event will be entered in a raffle to win a snow cone machine.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event, which is sponsored by The Friends of the Library and RE/MAX Pat Harrison.
Christmas Cookie Stroll
Christmas Cookie Stroll, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Jeffersonville. You can explore Downtown Jeffersonville’s shops and restaurants as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. Tickets are $12 per person plus a canned good that will be donated to the Center for Lay Ministries. A $1.50 for credit card processing fees will be charged.
There are only 350 tickets available for this event. On the day of the event bring your ticket and your canned good to registration at Jeffersonville Main Street’s office at 401 Pearl Street to receive your event map and bag. Registration closes at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville or online at www.JeffMainStreet.org
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Corydon Dulcimer Society
Corydon Dulcimer Society will perform a Christmas Concert at the Culbertson Mansion, 914 E. Main St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Traditional and spiritual Christmas songs will be played.
Christmas Open House and Tea
1814 Scribner House Christmas Open House and Tea, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Scribner House, State & Market in New Albany. Parlor music, homemade goods, gift shop open sponsored by Piankeshaw Chapter NSDAR. No charge but donations for the house accepted.
Light Up Borden
Friends of Borden Community Park will host Light Up Borden on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Borden Community Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a special guest who will arrive around 5:30 p.m. for the children to see.
New trees and snowflakes will be on the newly installed light poles on the front side of the park and Friends of Borden Park are partnering with Borden Elementary and Borden Jr/Sr High art departments highlighting artwork from students. Several pieces of art will be auctioned by Sam Hurst and concessions will be open. Stroll the pathway of the park and check out the artwork that will decorate the trees. Proceeds from auction and donations to support artwork will be donated to the Art Departments of the schools. The park is at 100 E. Main St., Borden.
Christmas Concert
The Young at Heart Group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church invites you to welcome in this joyous and holy Christmas season with a concert by Jesse Schuler. Both hymns and traditional favorites will be presented. The concert will be performed in the church at 1840 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville, Monday, Dec. 5 at 12:30 p.m. Park in the west parking lot, where the side entrance to the church is located. Admission is free.
Schuler is the Director of Music and Liturgy for the Catholic Community of Jeffersonville. He graduated from the School of Music at UofL where he also earned a Master of Arts in Teaching.
Holiday event in Charlestown for those with disabilities
Outward Bound Support Services, in partnership with the City of Charlestown, is hosting Light Up The Night, a free holiday-themed event open to children and adults with special needs and their families and caregivers.
Held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center, there will be opportunities for Charlestown Express Train rides to see the lights at the Family Activities Park and to visit Santa from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. At the A&E Center, there will be a spaghetti dinner sponsored by Matthew 14 Ministries plus live music from Outbreak, music therapy with Sweet Behavior and line dancing with Missy Sears.
If planning to attend, RSVP by emailing Outward Bound at jenndavid.obss@gmail.com. The Arts & Enrichment Center is at 999 Water St., Charlestown.
Holiday Breakfast
Sons of the American Legion, holiday breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Crafts Market
Sellersburg Crafts Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Life Center of Kingdom Life Church, 11515 US 31, Sellersburg.
Let your child sit and chat with Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum will hold its “Treats from Santa” — a family event — at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the special fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children 2 and younger are free.
Go to the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call for a special appointment.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Sons of Liberty
The Sons of Liberty will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Saturday’s performance will be at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers, and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free and all are welcome. For more information about this special event, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Kentucky Chamber Players
The Kentucky Chamber Players will return to the Charlestown First United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of incredible music and fellowship. The event is co-sponsored by the church, Lions Club, and Psi Iota Xi Sorority and is open to the community. No tickets are required. It is a wonderful evening full of Christmas Magic and fun for the whole family.
DEC. 13
Meet Mrs. Claus at Charlestown Library
This holiday season, families can come enjoy stories, songs and more with a special visitor from the North Pole — Mrs. Claus. Children must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required. Register by calling the library at 812-256-3337. Dates and times are as follows:
Charlestown Library
Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11-11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4-4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
DEC. 17
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Kids Christmas Party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 17 at the post home. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
DEC. 19
Candy Cane Crafts for kids at Charlestown-Clark County Libraries
Families can join the Charlestown-Clark County Public Libraries to make candy cane ornaments for the season. All supplies will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required – Call 812-256-3337 to register. Dates and times are as follows:
• New Washington Library — Monday, Dec. 19 at 1-2 p.m.
• Borden Library — Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1-2 p.m.
• Charlestown Library — Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.-Noon
• Sellersburg Library — Wednesday Dec. 21 at 2-3 p.m.
• Henryville Library — Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1-2 p.m.
Develop New Albany Holiday Ornament available
Develop New Albany, the City’s non-profit, Main Street organization, has announced the availability of the new solid pewter holiday ornament featuring the historic New Albany High School building. The building is the 16th in an annual series of landmark buildings in New Albany to be featured.
The 2022 ornament can be found throughout the season at the following downtown and uptown establishments: Mariposa; Regalo; Antique Attic; House of K; Dress & Dwell; Schmitt Furniture; Strandz & Threadz, and the Wednesday Holiday Market and Saturday’s Farmers Market, both at 202 East Market Street.
Ornaments available but in limited supply include: Sapinsky Block/Schmitt Furniture; Scribner House; Elsby Building; Culbertson Mansion; Grand Theater; Calumet Club; Division Street School; New Albany Carnegie Library; State Bank of Indiana and Direct Oil Service Building (Coffee Crossing).
The limited-supply ornaments are only available at the Wednesday Holiday Market, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Saturday Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both are at 202 East Market Street — City Square. There are also a limited supply of ornaments at Schmitt Furniture.
Online sales are available at www.developnewalbany.org. Orders can be shipped for an additional fee.
Cost of each ornament is $20. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization activities of Develop New Albany.
Ornaments that are sold out include Kaiser Tobacco Building; YMCA – Floyd County branch; River City Winery/Baer Building and Town Clock Church.
