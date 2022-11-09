Holiday Bazaars planned in Clark and Floyd counties
Shopping Extravaganza
Shopping Extravaganza, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs.
Fall Festival
Fresco Tea Bar, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, is hosting a fall festival, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring vendors, wine servings and a food truck.
Holiday Fall Bazaar
Clark County Extension Homemakers will sponsor a Holiday Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 IN. 62, Charlestown. The bazaar will feature a flea market as well as holiday craft vendors, baked goods and a soup luncheon, homemade soups served with hot dogs.
So. Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Christmas in the Country
The 42nd annual Christmas in the Country will be Nov. 25 and 26 at the Floyds Knobs Community Club, 4032 Weber Ln., Floyds Knobs. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Corydon Christmas Extravaganza
Corydon Christmas Extravaganza will be Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon. Admission of $5 per person, 13 and under free. Early admission at 8 a.m. is $10.
OLPH Christmas Bazaar
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Winter Crafts Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the church, 1752 Scheller Ln., New Albany. More than 30 vendors will be in attendance. Food will be available to purchase by Bert’s Quality Provisions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Georgetown Elementary School, 8800 High St., Georgetown, will sponsor a Holiday Craft Bazaar, Saturday, Dec, 3, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school.
Sellersburg Craft Market
Sellersburg Crafts Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Life Center of Kingdom Life Church, 11515 US 31, Sellersburg
So. Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
If you have a holiday event you would like published, sent details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com
