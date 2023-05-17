The American Red Cross and the KFC Yum! Center are teaming up to urge the community to remember a hero and be a hero by rolling up a sleeve at a Holiday Hero Blood Drive on May 22, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help celebrate a person’s life and help save a patient’s life. When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving treatment.
All presenting donors will receive free parking, courtesy of The Parking Authority of River City (PARC) Center parking garage, accessible from entrances on Second and Third Street, and an exclusive Red Cross beach towel.
The Holiday Hero Blood Drive provides an opportunity for the local community to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Medical traumas that require doctors to utilize mass transfusions protocols can quickly deplete hospital blood banks that provide blood products not only to trauma patients like crash victims, but also to parents experiencing difficult childbirths, those facing cancer and people living with sickle cell disease.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
The Parking Authority of River City (PARC) will provide free parking for blood drive participants in the KFC Yum! Center parking garage, accessible from the Third Street entrance. Presenting donors must enter the KFC Yum! Center from the west side of the main entrance off Main Street. This entrance is also accessible from the elevator located on the Third Street side of the parking garage.
How to donate blood
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code RememberandHonor or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.