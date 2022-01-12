SOUTHERN INDIANA — U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth will not seek another term in Congress this year.
The 9th District Republican made the announcement in an editorial for the Indianapolis Star on Wednesday.
Hollingsworth stated in the editorial that he wants to fulfill his campaign promise to serve more than four terms in the U.S. House. HIs latest two-year term expires this year. Hollingsworth was first elected in 2016.
“As I contemplate how I can work for you in new and better ways in the future, I won’t run for reelection this year,” Hollingsworth stated in a Twitter post. “Now I will fight for you and us in different ways.”
The 9th District includes Floyd County and Clark County in Southern Indiana, and it has been represented by a Republican since Todd Young defeated incumbent Baron Hill in 2010.
As expected, state Democratic Party officials chided Hollingsworth following his announcement. The Republican drew criticism from mainly Democrats in the 2016 election because he moved to Indiana from Tennessee ahead of the race.
“Today’s announcement by Trey Hollingsworth that he will not seek re-election serves as the capstone to an unremarkable and even more unproductive career in Congress,” said Adam Dickey, 9th District Democratic Party Chair, in a news release Wednesday. “Blazing in from Tennessee just months before his first election and using his father’s money to buy the Congressional seat, Hollingsworth represents everything that is wrong with politics today.”
Some Democrats have already filed for the 9th District race, including Matt Fyfe, who made a campaign stop in New Albany in November.
Hollingsworth garnered over 60% of the vote in 2020, defeating Democratic challenger Andy Ruff by about 94,000 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.