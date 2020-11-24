JEFFERSONVILLE — Utility relocation and changes in construction contractor management were cited as the primary reasons for the delay in finishing the Holmans Lane improvement project, but city officials emphasized Tuesday that the final product was worth the wait.
“2020 has been a very tough year, but I can honestly say two of the best things happened,” Mayor Mike Moore said. “I married the woman of my dreams, and we got Holmans Lane done.”
Moore’s comments came as construction crews removed orange-and-white pylons from the roadway, signifying the end of the $8 million redevelopment project that began in March 2018.
Once considered a lightly traveled road, Holmans Lane has developed into a major thoroughfare that connects 10th Street to Veterans Parkway.
“A lot of people who are either going shopping or going to work and jumping on the interstate, this is the road they use,” Moore said. “It’s been in desperate need of widening for years, but we didn’t want to make it just a widening project.”
Improvements also include sidewalks on both sides of Holmans Lane and the addition of bicycle lanes.
In addition to making Holmans Lane wider and more pedestrian friendly, the improvements will also serve another important cause.
District 4 Jeffersonville City Councilman Scottie Maples, who is also chief deputy of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, said Holmans Lane caused major headaches for emergency workers who were responding to calls due to its narrowness.
Maples recalled one time when he was responding to a call and ended up turning off his emergency lights because they were causing more congestion as motorists attempted to steer out of the way.
“This was a safety concern,” he said. “If you came through here before during a high traffic time, it would be hard to get emergency services to the other side of the city.”
Moore said he appreciates residents’ patience as the project took longer than expected.
“As the city grows, our infrastructure has to grow along with it,” he said. “This is planning we’re doing for the next 20 to 30 years.”
Council President Matt Owen, who is also a member of the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission, said completion of the project has “been a long time coming” and the improved roadway will be of a major benefit to motorists and pedestrians.
With Holmans Lane finished, the next big project for redevelopment will be the $17 million widening of Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike.
City officials introduced the project during an October news conference and emphasized it will be at least 2024 before construction begins.
Moore said there will be a community impact meeting early next year in which the city will engage residents about the project.
“It’ll be another massive undertaking,” Owen said. “But as we finish one part of the city, we have to move on to others and keep everything growing.”
