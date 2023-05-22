CHARLESTOWN — To keep the spirit of Memorial Day, Holmes Ace Hardware has collaborated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The hardware store Monday presented the American Legion Post 335 with American flags to be placed on local veterans graves.
Customers who visit Holmes Ace Hardware, 9207 County Rd. 403, Charlestown, on Memorial Day will receive a free 8”x12” flag and a second flag will be donated to VFW Post 1427, American Legion Post 335 and American Legion Post 204 to be used for marking and honoring veterans' graves for the holiday.
The store donated 192 flags to each of the three organizations for Memorial Day.
Nationwide, Ace Hardware plans to distribute 1 million American flags to VFWs all over the country for the holiday.
“Holmes Ace Hardware salutes the many brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we look to honor them this Memorial Day by participating in the 1 million American flag giveaway,” said Brad Holmes, owner of Holmes Ace Hardware.
“We are grateful to be collaborating with our local VFW Post 1427, American Legion Post 335, and American Legion Post 204 who have provided so much support to veterans in our community.”
The hardware store has a few employees that are veterans including Tom Raisor, a sales associate who served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Raisor gave a little history on the VFW and American Legions.
“The VFW was organized in 1899 in Columbus, Ohio,” Raisor said. “Today, its headquarters are in Kansas City, Missouri… as of 2020 the VFW has a membership of 1,506,000 and 6,000 posts.”
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans' organization focused on service to veterans, Raisor added.
“The Legion evolved from a group of veterans of World War I into one of the most influential, nonprofit groups in the United States,” Raisor said.
Raisor went into the meaning of poppies to veterans, a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans while fighting for their country.
A wartime poem by Lt. Col. John McCrae called “In Flanders Fields” made the poppy a symbol for veterans.
“Every time I read it, I get touched more by it,” Raisor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.