INDIANAPOLIS — As farmers market season is opening up, Indiana legislation has made it easier for home-based vendors to sell their products. House Bill 1149 became law after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it on March 8.
Rep. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, authored HB1149, which made changes to how an individual can sell food items.
Lehe says the big change addresses the desire of many home-based vendors to sell online and by phone. “It’s just an opportunity for them to expand their business,” said Lehe. Before HB 1149 was passed, they could only sell directly.
“The demand increases every year. There's more and more demand for what we call home-grown food, people actually wanting to buy food,” he said. “On the producer side, it's an opportunity to expand their business.”
As far as safety goes for the consumers receiving the products, vendors are subject to inspection. They have some of the same requirements as a restaurant. For example, if they are selling poultry or rabbits “at a farmers market, online or directly from the farm, it has to be refrigerated to help verify the safety,” said Lehe.
Jeff Cummins, who is on the Indiana Farm Bureau public policy team, was involved in getting the legislation passed.
“Indiana Farm Bureau members added support for home-based vendors into our policy book a few years ago, and our board has made it a priority since then to serve our smaller, more diverse members,” said Cummins.
Cummins and his group worked with Lehe to create more opportunities for those who made, grow or raise a food product from their home.
“Data from the Institute for Justice shows that the average home-based vendor is a rural female making around $2,000 per year. And while that's not a huge sum, it can be an important supplement for a household. So ultimately, we see the expansion of home-based vendor opportunities as an expansion of economic opportunities in both urban and rural parts of our state,” said Cummins.
Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, co-authored the bill. Clere has been involved with issues concerning home-based vendors for a long time, going all the way back to his involvement with the development of New Albany’s Main Street. When Clere was on the board of Develop New Albany, he helped manage New Albany’s farmers market, which included a lot of home-based vendors, he said.
“I’ve always worked to support them and create more opportunities for them. HB 1149 creates a lot of new opportunities for home-based vendors while also continuing to protect the public,” he said. “It doesn't change what home-based vendors can sell rather than just where they can sell, both physical and online.”
Clere said until now, home-based vendors have been limited to selling at farmers markets and roadsides. “This will allow them to sell at countless additional physical locations and online,” he said.
Almost 2,000 Hoosiers are selling their products. Indiana also has almost 200 farmers markets. To find one go to to https://www.indianagrown.org/farmers-market/
Farmers Markets in Clark and Floyd counties:
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
The Summer/Fall Farmers Market will open June 4 and continue through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market, June 7 through Oct. 25, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer season will continue through Oct. 1.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
