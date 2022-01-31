CHARLESTOWN — A local family-owned home health agency officially opened a physical therapy location in Charlestown on Monday, hoping to cater to various age groups.
One thing that sets the new Charlestown location apart from the others is the new focus on aquatic therapy. The facility now has an Hydrowork Evo, or underwater treadmill.
Physical therapist Russell Porras said he worked for a few years in aquatic therapy and thought that it was an interesting part of rehabilitation.
“You’re going to bring in a patient in a controlled environment. They’re not gonna fall, they’re not gonna be injured. The weight-bearing part of your joints is more controlled in an underwater treadmill,” Porras said.
Porras said that this process is a lot better for rehabilitation because it helps patients avoid micro injuries. This could be used for those who have experienced neurological or musculoskeletal injuries.
Once the patient has strengthened their muscular abilities and/or retaught their joints how to bear weight, they will then continue the process with land therapy, according to Porras.
“This is a very important aspect because… in Charlestown we’re trying to bring in something that is state of the art. People don’t need to go drive to Louisville, they have it here, right here in the heart of Charlestown,” he said.
Clinical Support Worker Reggie Porras said that this new underwater treadmill will also bring in a new age group to the facility.
“Actually using aquatics broadens the age of our patients, because before we are helping a lot of elder patients but now we can help high school students, athletes,” Reggie Porras said.
Porras started the agency in 2010 and 2011.
“This is an opportunity for me to serve my community in the best way I can,” Porras said of his decision to open Carefirst Rehab.
The new clinic is stationed at 700 Main St. in Renaissance Park, a location Porras thinks they are fortunate to have been able to move into.
Carefirst Rehab partnered with arc, a real estate company that is working to develop Renaissance Park.
“We were able to get on a deal with them and be able to create an opportunity for the residents in the area as well as the people in the community,” Porras said.
Reggie Porras said that the agency has been eyeing Charlestown for a while before finally moving into a location. He said they were seeing many Charlestown patients at their other clinical locations, and this prevents those patients from driving a lot.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said that she is excited to see more storefronts filling up around the square again.
“It’s an excellent use of the space. I think it fulfills a need for our residences, we have athletes and an aging population that will benefit greatly from another rehab facility here. They offer a different product than other rehab facilities around,” she said.
There has been an economic depression since the ammunition plant closed, Hodges said, “I think this is just another testament to Charlestown’s rebirth — very apropos that it’s in a building called the Renaissance.”
