SOUTHERN INDIANA — Hoosiers are buying and selling homes at increased rates as Indiana sees an uptick in new listings.
The Indiana Association of Realtors released its monthly statewide real estate report Monday, detailing market trends across the state over the past month. Existing home sales increased to nearly 7,300 in May, an 18% increase from April. According to the report, 9,063 properties were listed for sale last month across Indiana, up 14% from April.
Inventory is beginning to meet demand in Indiana’s housing market, with monthly home sales gaining momentum after inventory challenges in the spring caused a decline in listings.
Chris Watts, vice president of Public Affairs at the Indiana Association of Realtors, said homebuyers came back to the market faster than sellers earlier this year — particularly in February and March — causing a shortage of inventory. Across the state, sales grew 60% from the end of January to the end of March, according to the IAR report.
“The sales recovery was significantly sharper than the growth in new listings, and that tightened up inventory quite a bit,” he said.
In January, Watts said, Indiana averaged 13,000 new daily listings, but those listings dipped to around 8,000 per day by April. Sales slowed down as buyers had fewer options to work with.
Jennifer Coward, a realtor at Semonin Realtors in New Albany, said one reason listings drop is because if a homeowner is locked into a mortgage with a low interest rate, they are hesitant to sell their home when confronted with financing a new one with a higher interest rate.
“If you are sitting on a 3% interest rate, you do not have much motivation to sell your home at this time and buy something at a 6-7% rate,” Coward said. “You would basically be spending the same amount on a smaller home.”
Although May’s increase in new listings is a positive sign, Indiana’s housing shortage and lack of affordable housing remain concerns.
“Buyers do have more options than they did last month or last year, but we still have a bigger housing shortage that we need to solve to make homeownership affordable and accessible to more Hoosiers,” IAR CEO Mark Fisher wrote in the press release.
The IAR report stated Indiana’s median home sale price increased to $255,000 in May, a 4% increase from May 2022. Watts, the vice president of public affairs for IAR, said in Southern Indiana — Clark and Floyd counties — the median price fell to around $245,000.
Watts said the challenge of affordability cannot be addressed without addressing the inventory challenge.
“You have years and years without a year-over-year increase in inventory, and at the same time, inflation’s growing, demand is growing, and prices rise accordingly,” he said. “That $150,000 home back in 2017 is selling today for $240,000 or more.”
Wages in Indiana, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports fall behind the national average, have not kept up with appreciation rates, Watts said. Home prices are growing faster than average wages across Indiana, making affordability a challenge.
It’s especially challenging for first-time buyers who cannot use the sale of a home to finance purchasing a new one, he said. The average age of first-time homebuyers in 2022 rose to 36 years old, up from 33 years old in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Coward said the housing market is currently considered to be a “seller’s market,” which means due to the lack of inventory, competition for homes increases and prices rise as a result. First-time buyers may not be able to spend as much in this market as they originally budgeted.
“The problem comes when first-time home buyers want to get into a home, but the owners of those price point homes can’t or don’t want to move,” she said.
An increase in rental homes is another issue Coward sees. The increase in rental prices has led many people into the rental business, which means homes that could be suitable for first-time buyers have been turned into rentals.
“I personally think that offering landlords some tax breaks for selling would help," Coward said.
Looking ahead, Coward said she thinks it will take a year or two to settle into the new normal of higher interest rates.
"Once people start moving again, if interest rates stay up and home prices aren't increasing by double numbers, experts predict a more balanced market, which is actually better for everyone," she said.
