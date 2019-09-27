ELIZABETH — A grant of more than $100,000 will support services for at-risk children and families in the Southern Indiana community.
Impact 100 Southern Indiana awarded a $106,000 grant to Home of the Innocents at its third annual award celebration Thursday at Horseshoe Southern Indiana. Impact 100, which is one of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana's funds, is focused on funding grants to help and to empower women and families in Southern Indiana.
The finalists also included Hosparus Health Southern Indiana and Maker 13. Each finalist gave a presentation about their organization and their proposed plans for what they would do with the grant money.
Home of the Innocents, a local nonprofit with offices in Louisville, New Albany and Elizabethtown, proposed using the grant money to improve its Southern Indiana office to serve more at-risk children and families in the area. The nonprofit hopes to train its therapists in evidence-based practices, help create more stable home lives for families, upgrade its IT infrastructure to provide efficient record keeping and service delivery and replace office furniture with "family and sensory-friendly furnishings."
The nonprofit hopes to make a difference in addressing issues of child abuse and trauma within the Southern Indiana community. Home of the Innocents' New Albany office offers services such as family preservation services, assistance in reunifying families and teaching of life skills to parents and families.
“It is our job to protect our children and preserve our future,” Home of the Innocents' Senior Vice President Dr. Melissa Hayden said. “We cannot do this without coming together as a community, which is why we are asking for your support. Your support can help us reduce the impact that trauma has on children and stop the cycle of abuse and neglect in our community.”
Impact 100 Southern Indiana President Lori Lewis said the organization aims to teach women about philanthropy and give back to the community.
“Most all the women in this room probably make small donations to places, but with all these donations, we can make a large grant that can really transform a nonprofit and transform the people they serve.”
The grant recipient was decided based on votes by Impact 100 members — donations of $1,000 counted as one vote.
Thursday’s award dinner kicked off the fundraising efforts for next year — all of the donations to Impact 100 go directly to the nonprofits benefitting from the grants, and the fundraising goes until next summer. Past recipients of the Impact 100 Southern Indiana grant include the St. Elizabeth’s Teaching Kitchen and the Hope Southern Indiana Esteem Makeover Bootcamp.
Hosparus Health Southern Indiana, a local hospice service, applied for the grant in hopes of expanding its Heart Connection Program, which was piloted in the Louisville area in 2018. The grant would provide two years of care to 100 women living with advanced heart disease in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties. Through the program, patients receive care from an interdisciplinary team, and symptoms of the disease are closely monitored using customized monitoring tools and education.
Maker 13, a makerspace and community workshop based in Jeffersonville, applied for the grant in hopes of launching two programs. They discussed establishing a program to connect women-owned businesses and nonprofits with equipment and training. Over a 2-year period, the organization wants to have 60 women go through equipment training and business training to build them up to a "self sustainable level" that will help their small business, nonprofit or craft, according to Maker 13 owners John and Christy Riley.
Maker 13 also expressed an interest in using the other half of the grant to visit 40 schools with its Maker Mobile for STEM education and connecting students with local manufacturing companies and organizations.
Lindsey Neely, former Impact 100 Southern Indiana president and event chair for the awards celebration, said that thanks to the collective power of community members who are donating money, local nonprofits are seeing effects for years to come because of the grants.
“I think for this, this is about something bigger — about being part of something bigger,” she said. “There’s not a lot of organizations that can give away this type of grant, and we hope to continue to grow. We hope to award $200,000, $300,000 and up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.