NEW ALBANY — The gratitude could be felt in the air when Marcus Daniels walked into the ICU at Baptist Health Floyd on Thursday.
Armed with flowers and a care package, he greeted the medical squad that saved his life.
Daniels, of Jeffersonville, spent 36 days there after contracting COVID at the start of the pandemic. He said he had good days and bad days but always knew he’d make it out of the hospital alive.
“People right now need to know, people still don’t know COVID is there,” Daniels said. “They’re still fighting the idea that it is.”
Since getting out of the hospital in 2020, Daniels said he still has some long-term effects from having the virus, but things like the ringing in his ears, are improving.
His doctor told him he needed to make it back to Baptist Health Floyd to show the nurses and health care workers that saved his life the difference they made.
“I went to the doctor probably about two weeks ago, to my doctor and told her my story, she told me at that time that whatever you need to do, they need to see you,” he said. “They need to know. You don’t know what they’ve been through opposed to what you’ve been through. They need something to see there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Baptist Health Floyd Director of Nursing and Critical Care Mike Northcraft said having Daniels visit is uplifting for health care workers.
“Through the last couple of years through pandemic operations, unfortunately we’ve lost a lot of patientsm and it’s been meaningful for this team to speak with a survivor to show them they did make a difference in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.
Nurses Katie Ziegler and Emma Roesner agree.
“It felt great, these last two years have been really hard,” Zeigler said. “We worked really hard on these patients. To see that come full circle and to see him walk in here today felt really good.”
Roesner said it’s helped the health care workers make it through.
“After seeing so much death and so much negativity, seeing the couple of people walk in here, out of a handful out of the last couple of months we’ve seen survivors come back to visit us,” she said. “And it really just keeps you going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.