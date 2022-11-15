NEW ALBANY — The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is opening its White Flag Shelter at a new location.
This year, the Homeless Coalition is offering its emergency shelter at the Floyd County Head Start building at 1902 Corydon Pike in New Albany. The shelter serves individuals and families during inclement weather.
The White Flag season is open Nov. 15 through April 15. The emergency shelter is open on days when it is 35 degrees or below for at least four consecutive hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The Head Start building offers expanded space for the shelter, which has been in several locations in recent years.
For the past couple years, the shelter was located at the old Springdale United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville, but it outgrew the space, according to Homeless Coalition Executive Director Leslea Townsend Cronin.
She said the nonprofit “desperately” needs volunteers this year to staff the shelter, and with the recent cold weather, she expects to be open immediately.
The shelter could use as many volunteers as possible. About six volunteers are needed per shift.
“We need those volunteers who can really help with check-in, we need those volunteers who can help serve meals, those kinds of things,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering can visit the Homeless Coalition’s website, which has a White Flag portal for signups and training.
In addition to volunteers, the coalition could use donations, Cronin said. This includes food items, specifically nutritious, softer foods.
Food and drink items such as applesauce, tuna, pre-packaged pasta, milk, juice and coffee are among the food donations that would be helpful. They are also in need of new socks, underwear, gloves, twin bed sheets, hospital grade pillows and feminine hygiene products.
To donate, people can contact the agency via email or phone and/or drop off donations at the Homeless Coalition office at 1218 E. Oak St. in New Albany (Monday, Wednesday, Friday between 9 a.m. to noon) or at the Head Start building during shelter hours (after 6 p.m. or before 9 a.m.).
The Homeless Coalition will transport people to the shelter, and they will pick people up at the TARC bus stop near the Floyd County Library in New Albany.
In the morning, people will be taken from the White Flag Shelter back to the bus stop, and they will receive TARC bus tickets to get where they need to go.
“We really want to stress that we don’t want people to Corydon Pike in the dark, so if you don’t have transportation, please allow us to pick you up at the bus stop,” Cronin said.
The White Flag Shelter isn’t just for those facing homelessness — it’s for “anybody who needs to get out of the cold weather,” Cronin said.
“It’s really more of an emergency weather shelter,” she said. “People tend to think it’s just for the homeless, and it’s not. It’s for anybody that may not have heat or anybody who’s in their car — anybody who needs to get out of the cold and into the warm.”
With the larger space, families using the shelter can have their own space instead of being in the main gym area, she said.
“There’s a lot of additional safety measures we’ve been able to put in place because of that space and that location,” she said.
Cronin said it has been difficult to find a space for the shelter, but the Head Start “really came through for us.” The coalition hopes to find a permanent location for the shelter as it faces growing needs.
The street homeless population has increased over the years, and more people are facing evictions, Cronin said.
“We’re not just seeing a lot more street homeless — we’re seeing a lot more people at risk of eviction, and there are times when individuals might have to make the decision between paying their utilities or paying their rent, so they choose to pay their rent,” she said. “[White Flag] gives them a place to go where they can feel safe, get a free meal, be warm, if it’s a family have some privacy and just feel taken care of.”
The main goal is to keep people safe and warm, but the Homeless Coalition also aims to develop relationships with people, connect them with the resources they need and “give them some normalcy,” she said.
They might direct people toward a local soup kitchen or direct them to services that can help them find stable housing, Cronin said.
“We can develop relationships with people so they are more willing to accept some of those services,” she said. “For a lot of individuals that are newly homeless or at risk of being homeless, it’s a really scary time, and you’re in kind of fight or flight mode at all times.”
