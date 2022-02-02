SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the region prepares for the incoming winter storm, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana will move the White Flag Shelter to Red Carpet Inn until Saturday.
While the White Flag Shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., moving it to the hotel will allow those seeking shelter to stay for the weekend. The shelter will be at Red Carpet Inn from Wednesday night to Saturday.
“That way they have a 24/7 place to stay to get out of the cold,” said the organization's executive director, Leslea Townsend Cronin.
The White Flag Shelter at 930 Springdale Drive in Jeffersonville is open from Nov. 15 to April 15 when the weather is below 35 degrees.
Townsend Cronin said that typically during the day those at the White Flag Shelter are taken to warming stations. With this change they not only want to ensure that people without shelter are out of the ice and snow, but also that staff and volunteers are not dealing with the road conditions.
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is partnering with Catalyst Rescue Mission for the initiative.
Anyone who needs shelter is able to go to Catalyst Rescue Mission at 1727 DL Motley Way in Jeffersonville for intake. Staff will then take everyone to the hotel where they can stay until Saturday.
Friday evening will be the last day that people are able to be taken into the hotel.
“We do provide food for them so that they have food while they’re there,” Townsend Cronin said, “The hotels will typically have a refrigerator, a microwave, those kind of accommodations so that people can comfortably stay there for a few days.”
“There will be two to three people in each hotel room depending on the volume that we get,” she said.
At White Flag Shelter, Townsend Cronin said that they typically see about seven to 10 people per night. Since it has been really cold, she said they are consistently seeing about 37 people each night. They expect to see an increase as the shelter temporarily moves to the hotel.
“During January and February is typically our heaviest, busiest times. We’re actually seeing record numbers. That’s [37] a record number for one night,” she said.
The number of rooms booked at Red Carpet Inn was based on the number of people they have historically served.
Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana has partnered with Catalyst Rescue Mission twice in the past, Townsend Cronin said.
“Once when it was really cold and COVID was an issue so we were struggling with volunteers, we used the Red Carpet and Catalyst,” she said, “We used them a couple weeks ago when COVID hit our staff really hard.”
Having the partnership with Catalyst Rescue Mission and Red Carpet Inn, allows for the Homeless Coalition to continue its services when there are not enough volunteers or staff is out, Townsend Cronin said.
“With it being in hotel rooms there doesn’t need to be quite as much oversight as it does when it’s in a community space. Our staff will go over and check on them, so it takes maybe two staff instead of the maybe six staff it would take as well as the four volunteers it normally takes,” she said.
Townsend Cronin said that if anyone is concerned about someone else, they can call the coalition’s main number, 812-202-6589, and coalition will try to get someone out to check on them.
