SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana announced Friday the appointment of an interim director, following the recent resignation of Keeley Stingel.
Phillip McCauley was named interim director of the coalition effective Sept. 1, according to a news release. His experience includes serving as the deputy mayor and redevelopment director for Jeffersonville from 1997 to 2000, and on its city council from 2004 to 2007. He was also managing partner at certified public accountant firm McCauley, Nicholas & Company for over 20 years.
“In my interim time, the Coalition will continue its vital and important work to positively affect our community,” he said in the release. “Homelessness happens for a variety of reasons, often beyond the control of the person or family who is homeless and it is the mission of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana to bring resources and people in need together to positively affect our community."
Jess Tandy, who has been the service coordination project manager for the coalition, will step in as acting director of operations, managing the day to day tasks of the organization.
"The coalition is in great hands with Phil and Jess," Amy Burnette, president of the board of directors of the coalition, said in the release. "I am excited about where this organization is headed. Some great opportunities are just around the corner."
