SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is expanding its outreach to community members in need through partnerships with local libraries.
The coalition recently began a partnership with the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to begin free weekly services at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville branches.
Outreach staff from the Homeless Coalition are available Tuesdays to help people find resources such as food, employment resources, medical services, housing or shelter. Walk-ins are welcomed.
Leslea Townsend Cronin, executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, said the goal is to reduce barriers to services for vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit works with about 30 partner agencies to connect people with the programs they need.
“We want to help with whatever services they need,” she said. “There is a gap in services sometimes, and we want to help fill that gap for that person in that moment.”
For about six months, the Homeless Coalition has also had an informal partnership with the Floyd County Library branch in New Albany, so library staff will contact the coalition if someone at the library is experiencing homelessness and is in need of services, Cronin said.
David Seckman, director at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, said unhoused individuals often frequent the library, and the need for additional resources for this population had already been on his radar.
“When Leslea reached out about the possibility of partnering, it was a perfect fit, and we were really excited about that,” he said.
Libraries are often a place where unhoused people stay during the day, and these individuals can be “kind of hidden,” Cronin said.
“They might go there to keep warm in the winter or get cooled off in the summer,” she said. “It’s quiet, and they might go use the computers, which help them access mental health services or get prescriptions refilled. Sometimes it’s just a quiet place to sleep, if there’s a corner where there is not a lot of people, they might be able to get a couple hours of really good sleep.”
“They can go to the bathrooms to freshen up, and they can change clothes for a job interview,” she said. “It’s just a safe place for individuals to go.”
Seckman said the primary mission of the public library is to be a “welcoming space to everybody in the community,” whether they are using the free WiFi, checking out books or attending programming. A couple of years ago, the library removed fines to increase accessibility.
“The library is a space for everyone in the community, regardless of their circumstances,” he said. "It is powerful just to offer that friendly interaction — it can go a long way, for sure."
The coalition is alternating mornings and afternoons at the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations, and the library partnerships allow the organization to serve different sets of people between Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany, she said.
“We’re connecting with individuals who live in Jeffersonville and who live in Clarksville,” Cronin said. “One of the misperceptions about the homeless is that they always travel, and they really don’t. Those in New Albany stay in New Albany, those in Jeff stay in Jeff and those in Clarksville stay in Clarksville. We’re really trying to focus on individual communities and make connections so everybody gets the support they need.”
Cronin said the library offers a number of benefits for those in need of services from the Homeless Coalition, including rooms that allow for privacy. Library staff may already have connections with homeless or at-risk individuals who frequent the library, and these staff members can help expedite the process to connect these individuals to the coalition and services they need.
In addition to those experiencing homelessness, the Homeless Coalition can also serve those at-risk of homelessness through these services, including helping them find programs that can help them with stable housing.
The Homeless Coalition was set to begin services at the Clarksville branch of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library this week, but it has been pushed to next week as COVID-19 cases and quarantines affect staff and volunteers with the organization, Cronin said.
The coalition operates the White Flag Shelter, which is a safe place for community members to stay when they are in need of a warm place to sleep during times when temperatures are below 35 degrees.
As the coalition continues to face staffing shortages due to COVID-19, it moved temporarily this week from its usual shelter at 930 Springdale Drive in Jeffersonville to Catalyst Rescue Mission. The shelter will remain at Catalyst through Sunday.
Cronin also noted some of the steps the coalition is taking to increase safety for those it serves as the community faces the Omicron surge. On Monday, five unhoused individuals received COVID-19 vaccinations through a clinic run by LifeSpring Health Systems, and the shelter is offering KN95 masks for those in need, she said.
