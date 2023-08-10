The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is finalizing plans for its second “Meaningful Morning Breakfast” fundraiser to be Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Calumet Club in New Albany.
This event brings together individuals, advocates, and supporters dedicated to addressing homelessness and driving positive transformations in Southern Indiana.
With Angie Fenton of Extol as this year’s emcee, the event promises a dynamic atmosphere. The coalition, historically funded by local grants, private donations and volunteers, plays a vital role in providing homelessness services and prevention programs. While state and federal grants support some programs, they often require a 100% funding match. Beyond homelessness services, the coalition’s mission includes advocacy, awareness campaigns and policy influence at various governmental levels, all of which rely on community donations.
“The first Meaningful Morning Breakfast fundraiser was incredibly successful and we are confident that this time around we will continue to advocate for change on a much larger scale” says Jacob Lewis, marketing and communications director. Attendees will engage, learn about the coalition’s initiatives and contribute to fostering a compassionate and equitable community.
For event details and reservations, contact Jlewis@soinhomeless.org. or go to Soinhomeless.org. Follow on social media via #HCSIMeaningfulMorning
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is a non-profit organization committed to addressing homelessness, advocating for change and influencing policies at all levels of government. By fostering community support and strategic programs, HCSI aims to create lasting, positive change for individuals experiencing homelessness.
