JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville church has stepped up to partner with the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana for its white flag emergency shelter after a period of uncertainty on where the program would continue this winter.
Springdale United Methodist Church, at 930 Springdale Dr. in Jeffersonville, will be the new site for the coalition’s white flag program. The program provides emergency shelter on the coldest days of the year — those at or below 35 degrees.
The initiative, designed to provide a safe, warm place for people to escape the bitter cold, was started in 2016 after the deaths of several local residents who had been staying outside. It was initially held at the Salvation Army on Green Valley Road in New Albany but when logistics at that site changed to only be able to host after mid-January, Homeless Coalition Executive Director Leslea Townsend-Cronin and her team began searching for a new location.
“We’re really excited that we got a spot,” Townsend-Cronin said, adding that this location will have things the other one didn’t — it’s close to a bus line and other resources including health care facilities and the permanent daily shelter Catalyst Rescue Mission.
Rob Pryor, pastor at Springdale United Methodist Church, said he was happy to be able to help in this way. The pastor has long been involved in work with the homeless population. Before transferring to Springdale in September, he had founded 4:34 Ministries and was instrumental in opening Macy’s House in Corydon.
When he learned of the need for a space to host white flag, he took it to the church trustees and congregation who accepted the idea with open arms.
“I’ve found Springdale to be a very receiving church,” he said. “[At] the very mentioning of helping, they were interested right away. It’s not like I had to talk them into it.”
He said he’d like to also get more involved in the Homeless Coalition and expects that congregation members will volunteer to help staff some of the white flag nights.
That kind of help is something Townsend-Cronin said is much needed. The coalition has lost around 75% of their white flag volunteer base this year due to concerns over COVID-19, and she expects the pandemic will also lead to more need in the community.
In previous seasons, there would be an average of six to 10 people staying at white flag on nights when the temperatures were in the 30s. When they dropped to the 20s, that would rise to 20 or more people.
“We expect to be serving a much larger population,” she said, which will likely be for a few reasons.
“We know there are people who have been evicted and who are living in their cars and they can’t keep their cars running all night long,” she said. Also, people who might have had a place to stay with friends or family on the coldest nights might find that door closed this year, due to COVID-19.
“Those homeless who might have had places to go aren’t going to have those places any longer,” she said. The third thing that could contribute to a higher population is the people who may still have a place to live but with financial issues brought about by the pandemic, may have trouble keeping utilities on.
“We will see people who need a warm place to sleep overnight even though they have a roof over their head.”
Townsend-Cronin said that while there is a white flag in Louisville, there could be big barriers for Southern Indiana folks getting there. They could have warrants or legal issues that prevent them from crossing the bridge, she said, or it could be a matter of it being a dangerous situation to leave their support systems.
“People are here typically for a reason,” she said. “They don’t just show up. They typically come for a service, a program or a family member.”
She said she’s thankful for Springdale and its members for stepping up.
“I think what would happen if we did not have a shelter is that we would have people dying in the streets again,” she said.
