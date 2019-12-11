NEW ALBANY — We the People of New Albany, a grassroots group offering weekly meals to the homeless, recently stopped serving home-cooked meals prepared by volunteers due to issues with the Floyd County Health Department.
But after several weeks of providing only canned and pre-packaged non-perishables, the volunteer-run organization has switched to another option to serve hot meals to those in need. On Sunday, volunteers started offering food brought from restaurants and grocery store delis after receiving approval from the health department.
We the People of New Albany serves meals in New Albany's Bicknell Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Kim Payne, founder of We the People of New Albany, said the approval from the health department to serve meals from restaurants and grocery delis is a "real blessing" for the organization and the people they serve. The group switched to pre-packaged food in November, and they set up generators and microwaves in the park to heat up the meals.
"They’re very happy, because now they get hot food," Payne said. "In the past few weeks, we had lost some of them because we weren’t able to serve them a good hot meal. Now they’re all coming back, and they are staying there like they used to for the whole two hours."
Dr. Tom Harris, health officer for the Floyd County Health Department, said the option of serving professionally prepared food has been on the table all along. The group was previously serving home-cooked meals made in an individual's home, but he was concerned about the large amount of food being prepared for distribution in kitchens not approved by the health department.
The health department's position is that if the group is to distribute food to the homeless, it needs to be under controlled conditions to prevent the risk of spreading food-borne illnesses to a vulnerable population, Harris said. These include the options of volunteers preparing food in an approved kitchen, bringing professionally prepared food to the park or providing pre-packaged foods with long shelf lives.
"The contentious issue was they pushed home preparation, and we came up with options for them, we identified a [kitchen] for them, we identified the option of using professionally cooked food and using pre-packaged food," he said. "For us, the issue is solved. I think there were members of the group who didn’t initially understand that the professionally prepared food was an option — that’s always been an option for them."
Despite some confusion over the past few weeks, the organization and the health department are now on the same page, according to Payne. Recent conversations with health department staff have made it clear that professionally prepared food is an acceptable option for the weekly picnics, she said.
"We got everything squared in there, and I went to the health department [Tuesday] and spoke to them again," she said. "I asked them questions about bringing lunch meat and having a pan to pour our soups in at the park, and we are allowed to do that."
She said the tables were full of hot meals again at Sunday's picnic, and many volunteers stepped up to purchase food for the event. Her main concern is the cost of purchasing the prepared food instead of making it at home, and she hopes that local restaurants will donate food for the weekly meals. The organization might eventually find an approved kitchen near the park where volunteers could prepare meals for the picnic, according to Payne.
"Our community is pooling together, and it’s amazing," she said. "If restaurants get together to help serve the homeless, that would be amazing."
HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS
There are also other opportunities for New Albany's homeless community to eat hot meals at the park. This Sunday, an Ivy Tech Sellersburg honor society is collaborating with We the People of New Albany to serve a Christmas dinner for the homeless in Bicknell Park. Phi Theta Kappa, Alpha Tau Sigma chapter, has received donations of food, and the group will prepare the meal for the event in a kitchen at Ivy Tech.
Tracy Skaggs, adviser for Phi Theta Kappa, said this is the society's Honors in Action project, which aims to help We the People of New Albany with their recent challenges of serving hot meals to the homeless.
"The students find a social issue within our community, and once you find that issue, you kind of pose a question about what you have researched, and then you create an event to answer the question that we pose," she said. "This one here is how do we break down the barriers experienced by the homeless by offering the homeless by offering hope for the holidays."
The event will feature a traditional holiday meal with turkey, pork roasts, stuffing, rolls, macaroni and cheese, dessert and more. The event will also feature Christmas caroling and an appearance by Santa, who will give out gifts to the homeless community gathered for the meal. Skaggs said the Phi Theta Kappa has collected an "abundance" of donations at Ivy Tech, including winter clothing and hygiene items.
Payne has about 100 gifts donated by community members ready to be given out to the group. She is excited to provide gifts to people who might not have received presents in years, she said, and she believes the meal and the gifts will let their "family" at Bicknell Park know that the volunteers "truly do care and are here."
Skaggs has faced homelessness herself as a result of a struggle with addiction, so she knows the challenges faced by those served by We the People of New Albany. She has lived on streets and in cars, and she is happy to now be able to give back to the community and guide Phi Theta Kappa as they serve the homeless in New Albany.
She said the event is a way for the community to show the "spirit of Christmas." Phi Theta Kappa also hopes to continue their partnership with We the People of New Albany by serving hot meals at least once a month.
"Those of us who are homeless feel unseen and overlooked in the community," Skaggs said. "I know I've experienced it, [as well as] feeling judged and criticized. And so what we want is to just make them feel like a person and not their struggle. We want sit down and break bread, have conversation and get to know the person."
