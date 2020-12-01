SOUTHERN INDIANA — Homeless outreach groups in Southern Indiana have already started serving area residents with supplies and emergency shelter to get out of the cold but with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing as winter approaches, they say they can't predict what the true need will be this year.
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana (HCSI) has already set up its white flag emergency shelter twice this season at its new location at Springdale United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville, with more days expected to be called this week.
White flag is called when the temperature or windchill is expected to be at or below 35 degrees for four hours or more overnight. Guests can stay at the temporary shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on white flag days and are given a meal.
HCSI Director Leslea Townsend-Cronin said three people stayed the first night in late November, with six arriving for the second night Monday.
"We expect the number to slowly but surely creep up," she said, adding that is typical from year to year. Some people wait until the temperatures get into the 20s to visit the emergency shelter.
But of those first guests, she said two were there for reasons related to COVID-19 — not that they were ill with it, but that they may have been unable to stay with friends or family during the cold days due to concerns about infection spread.
She said that's one of the biggest concerns this year — not yet knowing how many people they should prepare to serve this season.
"It's really difficult to plan when you just don't know," she said. "This is unprecedented for us all."
She said that so far the first nights at the new location have gone well. Staff and volunteers provide masks and keep everyone as socially distanced as possible, and anyone preparing food wears a mask and gloves.
The organization has an industrial sanitizer to keep things clean between white flag nights, and spot cleans throughout the night when it is in operation. They follow protocol laid out by the local health department, LifeSpring Health Systems and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She also said she's appreciative of Springdale Pastor Rob Pryor, who has stepped up to be a site captain with white flag nights.
"He has been a very active part of white flag," she said. "He's pretty passionate about working with the homeless."
But even with this help, the emergency shelter has been short-staffed. In previous years, they would have one paid staff member per shift, the rest being volunteers. But Townsend-Cronin said that volunteer force has taken a big hit this year, with many of them opting out due to health concerns — 75% either are high risk for a severe case of the disease or live with someone who is.
Right now, they've had to add two or three paid staff per shift, which is an added expense.
The coalition has been working with the local WorkOne department in securing disaster relief funding to help add paid staff. They have availability to hire several more staff this year, but even securing those candidates has been a problem, she said, either because taking a part-time job could affect unemployment benefits or due to fear of exposure to the virus.
"The staffing has always been a little bit of an issue with us with the nature of it not being full time but this year it's crucial that we have those staff members," she said. "If we don't have staff, we're not open."
And, if they're not open, people will be on the streets and more at risk for illness or death from exposure alone.
"If you think about last night, one of the comments I got was 'that's the best night's sleep I've had in weeks,'" she said.
Paul Stensrud, director at street outreach group Exit Zero, said he and his team have already been seeing new faces during their weekly programs. On recent Sundays, about half of the 70 to 75 people that come through are new.
"There's just nowhere to go," he said. "Many of them have lost [work], many of them are families who are struggling day by day."
While both Stensrud and Townsend-Cronin said they have been able to refer some people to Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville recently, the shelter has restrictions on the number of people they can safely house while protecting new and longer-term residents from the virus.
Each year before the cold hits, Stensrud said Exit 0 staff try to get supplies to those who need them to provide warmth while staying outside. This includes sleeping bags and tents, thermal clothing and blankets. If there's anyone newly homeless after the season starts, staff will meet up with them to provide the kits.
The organization sets up on Sundays and Wednesdays at the park behind West Maple Baptist Church. Guests can go Sundays and get a to-go meal and supplies to stay warm; they can get re-upped on those supplies on Wednesdays.
Stensrud said they also try to get people to grab their supplies and food and head on, rather than congregating. But, they also try to make sure to educate and check in with people on health issues during these visits, he said.
"We're trying to get as much information out about [COVID-19] — when they need to go to the hospital and all," he said. "It's critical that we're meeting with them and talking with them on these days to find out how their health is and how they're feeling."
