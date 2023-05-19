homemakers quilt

Clark County Extension Homemakers Club presented a quilt made in 1982 by the homemaker ladies to the Clark County Museum to be placed on display in the museum. From left, Jeanie Burke, Clark County Museum representative; Orelyn Hallows, president of Clark County Homemakers, and Deborah Gleason, homemaker member.

