Clark County Extension Homemakers Club presented a quilt made in 1982 by the homemaker ladies to the Clark County Museum to be placed on display in the museum. From left, Jeanie Burke, Clark County Museum representative; Orelyn Hallows, president of Clark County Homemakers, and Deborah Gleason, homemaker member.
Homemakers donate quilt to Clark County Museum
