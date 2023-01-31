CORYDON — In honor of Jacob Tyler McClanahan, a road renaming resolution for a section of State Road 135 to be named after McClanahan is being presented by Republican Sen. Gary Byrne of District 47.
The name of the road will be “Jacob T. McClanahan Memorial Mile.” The section of the road is between School Lane Northeast and Buffalo Trace Road in Harrison County. McClanahan was fatally shot in May 2022 when he and a friend stopped to help a man with a disabled car.
Byrne will present the resolution to the Indiana Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation on Tuesday, Feb. 7. If the committee approves the resolution, it will go to the Senate floor on Thursday, Feb. 16.
"Between the continuous support my office is receiving for this proposal and the many benefits hosted in memory of Jacob, it is apparent his service ran deep and was well-valued by the community," Byrne said.
McClanahan's parents were thrilled when they heard about what Byrne wanted to do for their son.
“It’s an honor to be able to do this,” Byrne said. “Before I pursued this, I talked to his parents specifically about doing this and they were very pleased. We just want to honor his life and sacrifice that he made to serve his community.”
McClanahan was an avid member of his community in Corydon where he worked as a truck driver for the Harrison County Highway Department and a volunteer firefighter at the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, the New Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Leavenworth Fire Department.
On the night of May 12, 2022, Justin Moore, of Owensboro, Kentucky, had run out of gasoline and asked some residents living near the scene for help before the arrival of the police. After the officer arrived, McClanahan and another person had stopped to help Moore and the officer.
A decision was made to call a tow truck and the officer asked if Moore had any weapons on him. Moore only told the officer about a pocketknife he had and did not mention he had a gun in his vehicle.
Moore took out the gun and shot at the officer. The second shot hit McClanahan and fatally wounded him. McClanahan died shortly after being shot.
The renaming of this section of State Road 135 will allow McClanahan’s community to remember him for years to come.
"After speaking with Jacob's family and many others who knew him, I will not forget their emphasis on his genuine selflessness for the community," Byrne said. "This is why I am honored to spearhead this resolution until the stretch of State Road 135 is renamed. May we never forget the sacrifice Jacob made to help Hoosiers in our community."
