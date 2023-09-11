CHARLESTOWN — After forming the congregation on Nov. 22, 1798, Stony Point Christian Church will celebrate its 225th anniversary this Sunday.
Stony Point Christian Church, 10100 Stoney Point Road, Charlestown, will have a service at 11 a.m. on Sunday with a dinner to follow at noon ahead of a celebration service at 1 p.m. The church will have a guest speaker from Scottsburg for the celebration.
For those who cannot make it to the celebration service and would like to attend virtually, go to Stony Point's Facebook page to watch a livestream: https://www.facebook.com/stonypointchurch/
Stony Point formed as a Baptist Church with four members. It was located on Ownes Creek, east of Charlestown, and was the first protestant church formed in Indiana.
The church moved to Elisha Carr’s home on the banks of Silver Creek in 1801. Members built a log meeting house and established a cemetery in 1804.
Some members chose to be governed by the scriptures of the Old and New Testaments rather than the Baptist Articles of Faith, and a group of 10 people left the church in 1829. The Silver Creek Baptist Association disbanded in 1837, then the Clark County Christian Cooperative formed in 1854.
Shortly after the Christian Cooperative was formed, the group decided to build a new meeting house. In 1858, Stony Point Christian Church finished construction.
“We do follow the Bible,” said John Jones, an Elder and former minister at Stony Point. “We’re a Bible-believing church, that really is fundamental for us. Some people came here just because we are a Bible church. We don’t have an organization telling us what to do or what to believe, we just follow the Bible.”
With a congregation of around 75 people, Stony Point has stayed together for so long because of the families that attend the church.
LaVon Couch is Stony Point’s treasurer. Her grandparents helped get the church back open after The Great Depression forced its temporary closure.
During COVID, the church switched to having services on Zoom for a little over a month, but never truly closed down.
“Our church actually grew during COVID,” said Dean Lyttle, an elder at Stony Point. “A lot of churches suffered, some of them even ended up shutting down, but Stony Point grew.”
The continuity of the community helped keep the church together during those times and even bring more members into the congregation.
Since its start, the congregation has had about 60 ministers and guest speakers. The current lead minister, Tim Anderson, has been with the church since 2018.
“I love the sense of history,” Anderson said. “The name of Christ has gone through here and that’s what ultimately binds the church together… I think it’s our responsibility to take that heritage and move it forward.”
The congregation prides itself on being welcoming to visitors and new members.
“I was ordained in 1965… this is the best church,” Jones said. “The most loving and friendly people and just really welcoming.”
“It’s how friendly we are,” Lyttle said. “We greet people, we make people feel welcomed. We have two great preachers, that helps out too.”
