NEW ALBANY — Thursday at the Floyd County Public Library, the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society gathered together for their November meeting.
Most of the attendees came and represented their ancestors who had settled in Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties. The ceremony is known as the Hoosier History & Heritage Celebration. Some of the participants donned clothing from the 19th Century. A slideshow with photos from the previous first family events was displayed on three monitor screens in the front of the room. Guests were invited to sit at tables decorated with a centerpiece and covered by a tablecloth.
People of all ages attended the program, primarily those whose ancestral roots have been planted within the tri-county area for nearly two centuries. The youngest member of that bunch is only 2 years old. The tables lined up against the back of the room contained books, photos and historical facts about the tri-county area’s ancestors. The organization also had a few of their many publications available for sale.
As soon as everyone arrived, the event officially began, and everyone carried their refreshments back to their seating areas. Shortly after, all the participants stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. After that, two board members of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society addressed the audience. Bob Sterrett welcomed everyone to the ceremony, and Donna Kepley Foster made the opening remarks.
Foster was the main presenter of the program. She was very enthusiastic to hold another event.
“This is our eighth program. Our last one was in 2019 because of COVID," Foster said. "Our families go back for ten generations. We are proud of our settlers’ legacies and achievements.”
Once the event was in full swing, the awarding of the certificates began. Foster gave a presentation about the history of the program and then recited a brief biography for each ancestor, detailing the highlights of their lives.
“We recognize those who were first settlers to the area. When we started the program in 2013, we limited ourselves to only the ancestors of Floyd County but later included those of Clark and Harrison counties, as well,” Foster said.
The Hoosier History & Heritage Celebration has generated much interest since its beginnings from nearly a decade ago. It is an ongoing project dedicated to celebrating pioneers who settled in the area in or before 1840.
The honorees who received certificates included: from Clark County: Alice C L Chapman, Rhonda Jo Higdon Cole, and Susan Higdon. From Floyd County: Nancy Poinsett Delullo and Caleb Jackson Lewis. From Harrison County: Loretta Deaton Byrne, Gary Cline, Rebecca Ann Hunt Riley, Sam Patrick Riley, Alyce Helen Scott, Angela Dawn Riley Scott, Curtis Neal Scott, and Robert Sterrett.
After Foster handed out all the certificates, Tina Price led the candle lighting remembrance, honoring the memory of those ancestors who have passed. The lights were dimmed, and individuals sitting at the tables “lit” artificial candles while Foster presented her speech and led us in a moment of silence.
Foster gave the closing remarks and urged everyone to research their ancestors. She then took photos of the descendants of each county. There is a lot for those who are searching to discover, as everyone’s beginnings come from several ancestors.
“Everyone has two parents, and that number multiplies with grandparents, great-grandparents, etcetera,” Foster said when considering the great number of ancestors one single person has.
For those who are interested in becoming a member of The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, or just want to know more about the organization, please visit their website at: https://fallsgenealogy.org. If anyone has proof their ancestors lived and settled in the tri-county area before 1840, the group is currently accepting applications for their 2023 program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.