JEFFERSONVILLE – The Clark County King Holiday Committee held its 37th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service on Monday at First Trinity Baptist Church in Jeffersonville.
The service, the first in two years due to COVID-19, began with a motorcade that started at the Jeffersonville City Hall and proceeded to First Trinity Baptist Church.
At the church, the service began with greetings, prayer and singing.
“We want to always remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Mildred McBride while giving the welcoming from the church.
After the announcement of the winners for MLK scholarship and the Freedom and Justice Award, the Jeffersonville Community Choir sang songs for the service.
Once the songs were finished, Rev. Michael Moore gave a memorial sermon for the service.
“Without the King of Kings, there would be no Dr. King,” Moore said.
The main focus of Moore’s service was reaching out with your hand and heart to help someone in need.
“My grandmother used to tell me… ‘You ought to treat folk like you want to be treated,’” Moore said. “It’s not difficult to assume that all of us want to be treated with compassion.”
Moore added a quote of King’s that said “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moment of comfort and convenience, but where he stands during the time of challenge and controversy.”
With this quote, Moore asked the audience if they stand with people who are going through a time of suffering or do they cover their eyes with the comfort that God has given them.
“Many of us are guilty of living in the comfort of well-manicured homes while we see all of those who are less fortunate walking up and down the street,” Moore said. “…without anything to eat, anywhere to rest their heads, any warm clothes to place on their back.”
He then went on to say that he wonders if King’s dream is still alive or if it is perishing.
“You and I have the power to make it live,” Moore said. “We’re not behaving or thinking like we would if we thought about each other like brothers and sisters. I heard everyone say ‘My thoughts and my prayers are with you.’ I don’t need your thoughts and prayers when I’m going through hell, I need your hand and your heart.”
Moore said that everyone is their brother’s keeper and everyone should reach out to help those who are less fortunate.
“I see God keep on giving to me and I keep on coveting for myself,” Moore said. “When I see my brothers and my sisters suffering, I pray for them. My thoughts and prayers are with them, but my hand and my heart are not.”
He wants people to stop turning a blind eye to those who are suffering and start offering them help. Moore believes this will help keep the spirit of King’s dream alive.
“A lot of us, we shout about the blessing and cry about the pain,” Moore said. “But the pain produces the blessing.”
