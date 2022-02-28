NEW ALBANY — After running what seemed like hundreds of cleaning patches through, William Ellenbrand finally got one to come out completely clean. No dirt, no gunpowder residue, nothing.
“That’s good, this is ready to go back together,” Don Harshey said. "Outstanding job!”
Harshey was helping a group of nine Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp. cadets clean M1 Garand rifles at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1693 on Grant Line Road on Saturday. The rifles, used by the post’s honor guard for military funerals and special events, get dirty and need regular maintenance.
Harshey said the post’s honor guard provides military honor services for funerals as far away as Elizabethtown, Kentucky, sometimes, and they often get called to do the ceremonies with little time to prepare. By the time they come back to the post and put everything away, he said they’ve used up an entire day, and cleaning the rifles is sometimes delayed.
“The weapons we use are World War II issue M1s, and they get really dirty shooting blanks,” Harshey, a retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant, said. “The guys are getting up and to have them come in and do the ceremonies, they should be cleaned at that time. But asking them to stay and clean, you can see what a dirty job this is.”
He said it seemed natural to get NJROTC cadets in to help.
“I just thought this is a good way to get younger, military-oriented individuals from the ROTC to come in and learn what we do here,” Harshey said. “It’s a two-fold thing, to support the honor guard and our fallen veterans who deserve an honor guard graveyard funeral, and also to get them involved with veterans, so as they go through their military career, we’re trying to add to their experiences.”
Harshey said Saturday was the third time they’ve brought in cadets from New Albany High School’s NJROTC program, like Ellenbrand, a senior. He said when he contacted to program, they were happy to have cadets volunteer their time.
And the cadets looked forward to it, too. Chelsie Glover, a senior who’s headed to the Naval Academy after graduation, said she was excited to help because she was interested in the M1 rifle, but also in what she could learn from the veterans at the post.
“They have so many stories and they know so much about these guns,” Glover said. “Coming here and learning the history of the guns and hearing some of their stories about when they were in the service really stuck out to me.”
Kaden Deckard, a senior, said if he weren’t volunteering on Saturday, he’d be hanging out with friends. But he said he was looking forward to helping out because he has experience with cleaning his family’s guns, and wanted to offer a hand to the veterans at the post.
“As soon as I heard we had the opportunity to do it, I was on it,” Deckard said. “It’s just fun. You hang out with great people here, it’s also just coming out to the community and meeting people you’re surprised you live around, but never really heard stories about.”
Harshey said it’s also good for the veterans at the post to see that young people are interested in helping them in some way. He said it felt good to see so many young people invested in helping out.
“This is just exposure and intermingling with veterans, Harshey said. “It’s good to see young people come in, motivated people, and it makes me feel a little better about the future of our country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.