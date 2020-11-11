JEFFERSONVILLE — American flags line the paths at Jeffersonville's Eastern Cemetery, placed by the American Legion Post 35 Auxiliary group in remembrance of the estimated 500 service men and women buried there.
And on Wednesday, dozens gathered to honor them and all Americans who have served, at the first flag ceremony to be hosted there in years.
"Most Americans truly love our veterans," said Jim Schindler, retired U.S. Navy captain and president of the American Legion Post 35 in Jeffersonville. "And while their feelings are usually sincere, it is important to remember that veterans are defending us 365 days a year.
"The heroism that has been demonstrated time and again by veterans from the American Revolution to the global war on terrorism...is sometimes unnoticed by those of us who enjoy the security that their sacrifices have provided."
The event included the laying of a wreath, and the dedication of a new American flag flown from the staff placed in the cemetery in the 1950s by the Jeffersonville American legion, the VFW and the Veterans of the Spanish-American War.
"It's very important to us; it's something that's been lacking for years," Schindler said both of the ceremony and restoring a flag to the pole. He said members of the post, which is across the street from the cemetery, have been wanting to get something like this going again for some time.
The post relocated to its current location in 2012, and Schindler said it's taken a while to get everything situated but now they're able to "get down to the grassroots of what you do, and this is what we do," he said.
The ceremony was also attended by Indiana State Rep. Rita Fleming, who spoke of the importance of America's veterans, a sentiment she knows well. In her own family, she's had several people serve, including her sister and both sons.
"It's very very meaningful to me," she said after the ceremony. "I was one of those mothers that worried when my sons were in Iraq, when they were on ships, not hearing from them for months at a time sometimes.
"I was very fortunate that they came home each time but not every family got to see their loved one come home and it really means a lot to me."
Ricky Couch, retired U.S. Navy captain and member of the legion, said he appreciated the event.
"I think we should honor our veterans, especially those who have passed," he said. "Some have given up their lives for our country, some just served but they deserve the same recognition as those who passed. We don't do enough."
During his speech, Schindler noted the importance of the hard-fought G.I. Bill signed 76 years ago, "what many consider the greatest legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress.
"As popular as the G.I. Bill is today, it took a horrific cost and bloodshed of World War II to remind many Americans just how great the debt is owed to our veterans."
He told the story of thousands of World War I veterans camping out in Washington D.C. in 1932, petitioning the government for bonuses they felt owed for their service. The campsite was forcibly overrun with at least two being killed.
"President Roosevelt told the American National Convention in 1933 that "'no person because he wore or she wore a uniform must thereafter be placed in a special class...over and above other citizens,'" Schindler said.
"While Roosevelt would later prove himself to be a great wartime commander-in-chief, what he and others failed to realize at the time was that veterans were not asking to be part of a special class, they just wanted a shot at the American dream that they fought so hard to defend."
As he closed, Schindler asked those in attendance to remember the sacrifices of the people who fought for the freedoms realized today.
"We should remember that it is the veteran, not the preacher, who gives us the freedom of religion," he said. "It is the veteran, not the reporter, who gives us freedom of press. It is the veteran, not the poet, who gives us freedom of speech. It is the veteran, not the campus organizer, who gives us freedom to assemble. It is the veteran, not the lawyer, who gives us the right to a fair trial and finally, it is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote."
