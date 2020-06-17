SOUTHERN INDIANA — COVID-19 claimed March Madness and high school basketball state championships while delaying the NBA season, but Southern Indiana ballers are getting back on the court as parks are reinstalling goals and reopening facilities.
Playgrounds and outdoor basketball courts were reopened in many parks in New Albany, Jeffersonville and Clarksville in recent weeks, and Floyd County is set to follow suit. The Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department’s board of directors voted Monday night to reinstall goals and open back up courts by the weekend.
Though some communities reopened courts in late May, Floyd County Parks Director Roger Jeffers said “the board felt at that time it probably wasn’t the best time to open those up” with concerns remaining over social distancing.
Some of the busiest parks in Floyd County are under the direction of the county parks department. Sam Peden Community Park off Grant Line Road and Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park off Charlestown Road are among the biggest and most frequented parks in the system, and Jeffers said those will likely be the last to see courts reopened.
Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan began Friday, two days earlier than initially slated. Among the guidelines set forth in the Stage 4 plans, playgrounds were allowed to reopen.
Jeffers said playgrounds were sanitized and reopened Friday in Floyd County.
Though Jeffers said he supports reopening basketball courts, he added he’s concerned about social distancing, especially at those facilities. Signage will be placed at all the parks to remind people to adhere to safety guidelines.
The board voted unanimously to reopen basketball courts by the weekend.
“It’s in compliance with the state guidelines,” said Scott Klink, president of the board.
In Jeffersonville, parks employees are cleaning playground equipment daily. Parks Director Paul Northam said the facilities have been busy. Gyms and outdoor courts are open in Jeffersonville, but no games can be played at the indoor facilities until June 19.
“We haven’t had any issues that we can speak of,” said Northam, though he added he didn’t have the ability to confirm or deny whether reopening parks has contributed to any new cases of the coronavirus.
