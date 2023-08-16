Madilyn Clunie, delegate to the 2023 American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State, gave her post-event report to her sponsors, the ALA members of Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, at the August monthly meeting, and received a certificate of participation from HGS Chairman Cindy Collins.
Madilyn, a student at North Harrison High School and the daughter of Chadric and Jessica Clunie of New Salisbury, is an outstanding student with a 4.335 GPA and participates in three varsity sports — volleyball, basketball and tennis.
Maddie thanked the unit members for an amazing experience at the 2023 ALA Hoosier Girls State, at Trine University campus in Angola, that allowed her to meet and form friendships with so many wonderful young women from across the state.
She admitted to being able to get out of her comfort zone and learn more about herself and who she wants to become. Each June, ALA Units across the state send delegates to a week of immersion learning about Indiana government, a week that changes and shapes their lives as they become informed and educated citizens who will help lead our state and nation as our future leaders.
Co-sponsor for the 2023 ALA Hoosier Girls State delegate is 1st Savings Bank, New Albany Branch, Holly Crawford, branch manager. Past merchant sponsors include Callistus Smith Insurance Agency and Faulkenburg Automotive, both of Floyds Knobs.
The ALA is now accepting new members and invites all eligible women in the area to join them in the spirit of service, not self. The mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism.
Eligibility includes grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses and direct and adopted female descendants of members of the American Legion, and, in general, those same relationships to men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States during either of the following periods: April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918, and any time after Dec. 7, 1941 to the present. Any one with questions may call Monica Everage, membership chairman, 812-987-4554 or email her at msweverage@gmail.com. Current annual dues for members age 18 and older are $34; junior members younger than 18 are $10.
