My Camp of Southern Indiana is honored to host David West Reynolds as their special guest speaker at their annual fundraising gala. The Star Wars-themed event, This is the Way, will be hosted at Mansion 1886 on Friday, April 21.
Reynolds entered the Star Wars universe when he used his Ph.D. in archaeology to track down and rediscover the “desert planet” filming locations of the first Star Wars movie in North Africa. Having abandoned the wilderness locations in 1976, Lucasfilm no longer knew where they were. Reynolds’ expedition succeeded spectacularly, finding original Star Wars props lost in the sand and pieces of original sets still in place. These discoveries made Reynolds the only person in the world with the GPS coordinates of the historical Star Wars sites, so Lucasfilm hired him as a location scout.
Reynolds led the production team back to Tunisia for the Star Wars Prequels, allowing perfect cinematic continuity with the original trilogy. When Lucasfilm learned that Reynolds was a walking encyclopedia of the original production, the young archaeologist was responsible for pioneering two bold new kinds of in-depth visual guides to Star Wars. These books required Reynolds to create an unprecedented amount of new information about the characters, vehicles, and technology seen in the films.
Carefully blending his ideas with those of the original production team, Reynolds’ work was personally blessed as “canon” by George Lucas himself.
My Camp of Southern Indiana is a summer camp for the children of prisoners, children adversely affected by a parent's substance abuse, incarceration, and other high levels of trauma. My Camp offers a program designed to meet their specialized needs. Summer camps for kids ages 5 to 18 are uniquely designed for at-risk children and youth. My Camp serves the community through Day camps, Overnight camps, and Leadership Camps.
Partnered with Reynolds's presentation, This is the Way will also offer patrons a chance to dress up in costume to go for the grand prize of the Legacy Lightsaber, have dinner on a distant planet, try custom cocktails, photo opportunities, and more surprises and special guests throughout the night.
“Our goal is more than just awareness of our cause,” said Camp Director Suzanna Jacobson. “We want to make our events for the community just as interactive and immersive as the camps. Imagination and storytelling are important components of childhood development, and combined with trauma-informed care, they can make a lasting difference to the campers who experience our programs.”
This is the Way will be hosted by Mansion 1886. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, with Reynolds doing a pre-signing at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available through the camp's website at mycampsoin.org or by calling the office at (812) 945-0886.
