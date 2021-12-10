The Hoosier State Press Association has hired Amelia Dieter McClure as government relations counsel. She will work with executive director and general counsel Stephen Key to forward HSPA’s legislative agenda during the 2022 General Assembly and become executive director upon his retirement.
Key, who announced his retirement earlier this year, will mentor McClure as his successor through May of 2022. McClure will then lead the association as the Indiana newspaper industry continues to adapt to Hoosiers’ news consumption needs.
McClure comes to HSPA from Indiana University where she was assistant director for government relations and compliance for the last two-and-a-half years.
Prior to her time at IU, she was manager of government relations for Hosparus Health and a practicing attorney. She lobbied the state legislature on behalf of the university and Hosparus Health, successfully shepherding a bill allowing Indiana to join an interstate nursing compact through its passage in 2019.
McClure was born with ink in her veins. Her mother, Mary Dieter, was a statehouse reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal for many years. Her husband, Mark Dunbar, is a freelance writer and recently completed his first novel.
“I am thrilled to join the Hoosier State Press Association to vigorously advocate for newspapers across Indiana. I am deeply committed to the Fourth Estate and believe local journalism is vital to the health of our democracy,” she said.
The Hoosier State Press Association Board of Directors selected McClure to lead the association after an extensive search that included more than 50 candidates.
“We are excited to have Amelia join our team and to continue the legacy of the HSPA moving forward,” said Larry Hensley, HSPA Board president and general manager with Gannett newspapers.
“Her vision and desire to lead our organization will provide our members the resources to succeed in the future, and her commitment to protect our rights will endear her to all journalists in the state.”
Key said he looks forward to working with McClure as HSPA attempts to pass legislation to modernize the state’s public notice law.
“I hope to pass on information that will help her as HSPA’s future executive director, but also expect to learn from her during the 2022 session,” Key said. “I believe Amelia will become a great voice and leader for the state’s journalistic community.”
Key will be in the Statehouse this January lobbying on behalf of newspapers for his 29th legislative session. He spent 13 years working as a reporter, editor or general manager before earning his law degree from Indiana University’s law school in Indianapolis. His bachelor’s degree was in journalism from Butler University.
“While we are sad to see Steve retire, we want to thank him for his dedication years to not only HSPA and its member newspapers, but to the First Amendment and Indiana’s right of free speech, Hensley said.
HSPA serves 142 paid-circulation newspapers across the state. The association has fought for government transparency and the business interests of newspapers since its inception in 1933. HSPA was the driving lobbying force behind the passage of the Open Door Law and Access to Public Records Act. It also has fought for the preservation of the state’s Public Notice Advertising Law, the third pillar supporting the public’s right to know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.