INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced that 4,714 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 200,823 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
New cases in Clark and Floyd counties reported at 53 and 26, respectively. Clark cases stand at 3,539, while Floyd cases have reached 2,186. Deaths in Floyd County remain 71 with Clark County at 67.
A total of 4,306 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 37 from the previous day. Another 241 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,777,105 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,761,947 on Thursday. A total of 3,117,069 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.