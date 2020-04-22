NEW ALBANY — On the 50th Earth Day, some New Albany residents thought the best way to celebrate was to work up a sweat by cleaning up their city.
It's one thing to post positive messages on social media recognizing the need for a clean environment, but putting those words into action is the preferred choice to those who showed up to pick up litter on Wednesday.
“I think it’s important to put your money where your mouth is," said Rachael Miller, organizer of the grassroots group DeTrash New Albany. "If you see something that needs attention, it’s easy to go out and pick it up. Anybody can do it."
Through her Facebook group and contacts in the city, Miller was able to put together a sizable team for the day's mission. Some of them were usual participants, while others were first-time trash nabbers.
Evan Bardach just recently got involved with the group, adding that he hopes to become a regular participant moving forward. Also joining for the first time was Jordan Porlier, though his wife Rene had previously helped out.
“What better way to celebrate your community and protect your surroundings than just getting outside and cleaning it up," he said. "Everybody’s going stir crazy being stuck inside right now, so it’s a good chance to get out, get some fresh air and do some good.”
Miller recognized that COVID-19 has taken away many recreational options for the average citizen, with restaurants and park amenities being closed to the public. Still, she appreciated each person who took time to come out and lend a helping hand.
But she said that others can do their part without attending the meet-ups. One way is by taking a small bag along on walks or keeping one in the car at all times.
"Chances are, you’re going to encounter some trash on the ground," Miller said. "It doesn’t have to be this hours-long effort like what we do. Every piece picked up off the ground helps.”
Among the items found on Wednesday was everything from tires to mattress box springs. Other commonly found items like bottles and boxes were also removed.
Perhaps due to current events, some unusual items were found as well, specifically personal protective equipment. Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Kent Barrow said that despite some states announcing that they will open up portions of public life, he doesn't believe Hoosiers should stop taking precautions.
Barrow said local citizens should continue to wear gloves and masks when venturing out into public. In the spirit of Earth Day and general tidiness, however, he noted the importance of disposing of such items properly.
“We obviously don't just want people throwing them on the ground," he said. "Properly dispose of them in a garbage bag... People still need to practice the social distancing, and obviously wear the masks and do what they’ve been doing for the last few weeks, since we started suggesting it. Don’t get lax on it, because I don’t think we’re coming to an end of it yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.