CHARLESTOWN — Four Charlestown women are bringing hope closer to home and will soon open a recovery house, focusing on loving people back to a normal life after addiction.
Known as Medella House, the location focuses on positivity, with windows that let in the sunshine and positive messaging featured throughout the building.
After much hard work, the dream of the Charlestown group of giving a second chance to women after they get out of substance abuse rehabilitation is coming true.
“My brother died from a drug overdose here in Charlestown,” said co-owner Courtney Tutt. “And not only that, we know how bad drugs are. We are raising our kids here. We want the community to change. We want it to be different — we want it to look different.”
That’s how the idea for the recovery home was born. Tutt, and her friend and fellow co-owner Erica Woodson work in the recovery field. Earlier this year they bounced around the idea of opening this type of facility with friends Jennifer Vega and Raymondy Ramothibe. The four all own the facility together and will be holding a grand opening later this month.
The women are excited to help people out in their hometown.
“We have been pretty close for the past couple years like Courtney said, we are all neighbors,” Ramothibe said. “We were in our neighborhood and got together and Courtney came up with the idea and put it out there.”
Addiction has touched all of them personally. Vega said the goal is to let women see that recovery is possible and the sky is limit afterward.
“I think that’s the biggest thing because when people see me and I’m professional and they don’t have any idea of the fact I’m an alcoholic,” she said. “There is no barrier on that. There have been plenty of times when that has even been a personal guilt I’ve held on to, and just really trying to dig deep and understand the roots of that and really trying to heal from the trauma.”
That’s why she and the other three co-owners worked so hard to get Medella House off the ground.
There’s currently room for six women and applications can be submitted at MedellaHouse.com.
Vega said once they enter women will be required to attend outpatient therapy, get a job or volunteer if possible and become involved in a community-based recovery group like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous. There will also be an employee of Medella House that stays at the home and helps women in their recovery.
“That was a part of my saving grace, the way that anyone (in those community groups) is willing to help,” Vega said.
Now Vega and the other owners are offering a safe space to others in recovery.
The inside of the home is clean with upbeat decorations and nice furniture. All of the appliances are updated and sleek. Vega said the group is thankful for local churches and residents who’ve come together to donate things like towels, bed linens and more to the nonprofit.
The group said this gives women a safe and uplifting place to recover. Medella House’s address is for patients and providers only, to keep those in recovery safe at the location. Admission fees will be based on a sliding scale and the hope is to secure grants so the women can focus on their recovery without worrying about the cost.
The women said the road to the recovery house has been winding, but it’s been worth it. The city of Charlestown hasn’t had a recovery house like this before, so they had to go in front of residents to explain what was happening.
At first, some people were concerned, but after they discovered the mission of Medella House and saw the women working hard to help their neighbors, they put support behind the group.
“The goal is to provide a safe place and that’s what we are here to do.” Tutt said. “So I think that we’ve gained the trust of the community just by seeing these women are not here just to make a quick but they really have their hearts into this and want to make a change.”
Woodson is a nurse practitioner, who focuses on helping people recovering from substance abuse. She said this program will be life changing.
“They get this chance again they get to transition back into what is perceived as a normal life,” she said. “(They think) ‘Okay, I developed this habit and have this disease, but now I have the tools to cope. Now I have the resources to get through this. And I want to get better.”
Woodson said the response from people in the recovery community has been very encouraging.
“Just hearing we need this in the area or hearing past women from past homes, alumni from other homes hearing them say “I wish we had one these in our area when I was going through this,” Woodson said. “To hear that, we’ve heard that repeatedly, and (we’re) hoping to make a difference.
To learn more about Medella House visit www.medellahouse.org.
