NEW ALBANY — A nonprofit that has been open since 1964 is formalizing its roots in Southern Indiana with the purchase of a facility.
Hope Southern Indiana will remain at its New Albany location at 1200 Bono Road but will no longer be paying rent — instead, the organization now owns the building they have worked out of since 2012.
This is the first facility that Hope Southern Indiana has ever owned according to the organization’s executive director, Angela Graf.
“We can plant our roots, we can follow our neighbors a little bit longer, we don't have to worry year after year [about] a lease or the building being sold to someone. We’ll be able to plan longer term,” she said.
One long-term program the organization is working to implement is Siemer Institute Case Management. The program will provide long-term case management for clients, meaning that families will have support for 12 to 18 months.
“If it looks like a family is going backwards, if it looks like they’re at risk of losing their home or their school or their job or anything like that we can step in and really help them stabilize and move up in their self-sufficiency level,” Graf said.
When Hope Southern Indiana was still leasing the building, Graf said they were not necessarily holding back from long-term programs but they were not actively looking for them. Now, the organization plans to implement the case management program on March 1 and is looking for others.
“When we really started to stabilize where we were gonna be and putting the new freezers in, establishing more of a footprint in the community, we started looking at long-term programs,” she said.
Once the organization officially signed the paperwork with the New Albany Housing Authority on Dec. 30 for the building, they also made other long-term decisions.
Graf said they have been toying with the idea of getting a new freezer for a while, but were hesitant to put something permanent in a rental location. Tuesday, the organization had a 24-foot freezer installed to hold more food to donate.
Sometimes the organization sees 45 families a day at the food pantry, open Monday through Friday, according to Graf.
The organization has seen large spikes in those using their food pantry service since the beginning of the pandemic, Graf said, both from low- and middle-income families.
“If you need food, don’t go hungry. It's not embarrassing to need anything,” she said.
Nearly all of the organization’s services are offered at the New Albany facility, excluding the RSVP program that is at St. John Presbyterian Church.
“RSVP is a volunteer program and they do sewing classes and sewing shops and they do flower power and so they needed a lot of space, and the church could offer that space,” she said.
The organization will celebrate the purchase of the building at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 with a ribbon-cutting. The event will be at 1200 Bono Road and will include remarks from Graf, a representative of the City of New Albany and Hope Southern Indiana Board President Kyle Kingery.
After the ribbon-cutting, refreshments and tours of the facility will be provided to event attendees.
The facility includes a waiting room for families and children, staff office spaces, a conference room for classes and meetings as well as a large food pantry and distribution area. The facility also features a volunteer kitchen that will be renovated by Samtec in the next month.
Graf said the organization is open to knowing about any gaps the public might see in their services.
“I just would like our community to know that we're here, we’re here for them and we try to meet the needs of the community, and if there are gaps in services we would like to know so we can fill those gaps,” she said.
