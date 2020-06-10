SOUTHERN INDIANA — Of the roughly 800 local volunteers in the Hope Southern Indiana Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a select few are recognized each year an an annual awards ceremony for their outstanding service to their communities.
But with restrictions in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, that ceremony, which was scheduled for late March, was canceled. To ensure the volunteers were given their proper credit, organizers had to get creative.
This week teams of volunteers and program leaders visited the homes or volunteer spots of six recipients in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties. Their cars were adorned with signs bearing messages of gratitude, and they stood nearby as those being honored received their awards, balloons and cupcakes. There were also large signs placed in their yards.
"We're having a ball doing these and who knows, we may do something like this from now on in addition to what we normally do," said Ceil Sperzer, director of RSVP of South Central Indiana. "They're really surprised at the attention so we're really enjoying it."
RSVP serves as a resource for anyone who's 55 or older and seeking volunteer opportunities but may not know where to start. Through an interview process, staff can get the volunteers set up with one or more of many opportunities throughout the community. The volunteers can choose to do something along the lines of their careers, or take a totally different route and try out something new.
"There are dozens and dozens of organizations that serve various human needs," Sperzer said. "Some for low income, but some are museums, some are libraries. There are lots of nonprofits and proprietary healthcare organizations out there and all of them survive with volunteer assistance — none of them are staffed at a paid level to do the work they like to be doing."
The first stop Wednesday was at the home of Bill and Ruth Lynch, recognized for their work at the Charlestown Senior Center, where they plan activities and games, host fundraising projects and luncheons and delivers Christmas baskets. Ruth, vice-president of the center, has volunteered there for 12 years. Bill recently started after his retirement.
"Their actions have underscored their dedication to making the community a better place and their focus on opportunities to serve, always asking “how can I help?'" Sperzer said. "They are certainly the” heart" of the team at Charlestown."
The couple was appreciative of the support from their fellow volunteers who visited, but like many who serve the community, felt they were just doing what everyone should be.
"It's just what you need to do," Ruth Lynch said. "Everybody needs to to make it a good place to live."
The group then visited Connie Seadler, an RSVP for the past year but a person with years of experience giving back. Seadler, who worked for decades mentoring students at Henryville High School in the Key Club and Band Boosters, transports seniors to medical appointments and sharing her sewing skills at weekly workshops.
"I give back to my community because God has been so good to me and He's never ever let me down," she said. "The kids, if you save one kid at school a day, that's all that matters."
Marilyn Scott, of Clark County, has been volunteering at Baptist Health Floyd two days a week for the past 15 years. She was a singer with the Silvertones, a volunteer group that entertained at longterm-care facilities. When the director retired, she started a similar group called Merry Melodies. Scott has also volunteered at Hope Southern Indiana's food pantry and has been instrumental in recruiting volunteers.
Scott said she grew up in a family that instilled volunteerism, and worked with the American Cancer Society for years.
"When I retired from teaching, I decided I wanted to be at the hospital and I knew I wanted to sing," she said. "So those are the two big opportunities
"They're a blessing to you. They really are. It's overwhelming, what you see."
On Wednesday, the RSVP team completed its traveling ceremony by visiting Floyd County recipient Mike Reynolds and Harrison County recipient Margaret Spaulding.
Reynolds volunteers as a financial counselor at Hope and has always been an active member of the advisory council, among other things.
"He shows up no matter what it is," said Sperzer, the director. "No matter what you ask him to do, he always does it."
Like the others, Reynolds was humble in being selected, although he appreciated it.
"I'm honored and I think this is a really good thing to do," said Reynolds, who visited other recipients earlier in the week when they were awarded. "I didn't need to be honored, there's probably people more deserving than me but I enjoy this.
"I've been very fortunate and I just hope I have some things that I can give back to other people. I do get a lot out of it. it's very fulfilling."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.