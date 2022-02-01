Robert E. Hornung, an incumbent member of the three-person New Albany Township Advisory Board, is seeking his sixth term as a Board Member.
First elected in 2002, Bob has had the privilege of serving the citizens of New Albany Township. A lifelong area native, Hornung previously served on the Redevelopment Commission, and on the New Albany Zoning Board. People remember Bob as the person who served out ice cream and other treats at the window of the now-closed (but fondly remembered) Mom & Pop’s Cone Corner, a business that he owned and operated for 29 years.
In addition to his ice cream business, Bob taught history at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School for 20 years, worked as a stage manager at Actors Theatre of Louisville for 15 years, and worked construction with his father, Bob Hornung, Sr., on many projects in the Fall Cities area.
Bob has been married to his wife, Ronny Hornung, for 37 years, and they have a daughter, SaraRose Davidson, RN, who works at both Baptist Health Floyd and University of Louisville Hospital. They also have one son, a four-year-old Border Collie/Lab named Rizzo. Bob is truly grateful for the support and confidence bestowed upon him by the citizens of New Albany Township.
