ELIZABETH — As Horseshoe Southern Indiana prepares to transition to Caesars Southern Indiana in a new land-based casino later this year, officials Wednesday detailed plans for the casino’s new sports betting venue, called The Book —which is set to open Sept. 12.
The Book will open in the current casino riverboat before moving to its permanent location in the land-based casino later this year. The new sports wagering venue will allow guests to bet on a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey and many more.
“Sports betting brings a new type of gaming fun and excitement to Horseshoe and is part of our ongoing commitment to offer elevated entertainment experiences to our guests,” Brad Seigel, Horseshoe Southern Indiana Senior vice president and general manager, stated in a news release. “This is a big opportunity for us and we hope to become a favorite spot for sports fans throughout Kentuckiana.”
This news comes on the heels of Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s announcement to move off the riverboat and onto land in a new 100,000-square-foot integrated gaming and entertainment facility as Caesars Southern Indiana – part of the internationally-known Caesars gaming and entertainment brand. Officials expect the Caesars Southern Indiana land-based casino to open in December 2019.
The Book will be open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight. The facility will be equipped with several large television screens and betting windows, along with a full staff to assist guests.
The bill which legalized sports betting at Indiana casinos was signed into law by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in May 2019, allowing betting to begin Sept. 1.
— SUBMITTED
