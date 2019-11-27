NEW ALBANY — Kirk Randolph’s smile said it all.
The director of the Indiana University Southeast Ogle Center had just picked up a $25,000 grant from the Horseshoe Foundation of Floyd County to fund educational programming for Floyd County students through the 2020-21 season. Without the money, the programming would not be possible, he said.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the Foundation,” Randolph said. “It’s amazing.”
Randolph was not the only person smiling Monday afternoon at The Root in downtown New Albany where the grants were awarded. The Horseshoe Foundation handed out $350,000 in grants to 34 community organizations. Twice a year the Foundation provides grants — during the spring and fall cycle.
Jerry Finn, executive director of the Horseshoe Foundation of Floyd County, said the grants committee went through 39 applications from organizations asking for $570,000 in grants during the fall process. Since 1999, the Foundation has awarded $46.5 million to benefit residents of Floyd County.
The Ogle Center picked up the largest grant, $25,000. The Center for Women and Families received $20,000 to help purchase and customize van while St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities was awarded $23,895 to help cover expenses for shelter and support to women and children facing homelessness.
Grants ranged in amounts from $1,710 to the St. John Center for new flooring, to $25,000 for the Ogle Center.
Indiana Landmarks received one of the 34 grants — $10,000 to help acquire the 1885 Louis Bir House at 2109 Ekin Ave. in New Albany. That location is where the town of Silver Grove was founded and the first board president was elected.
Greg Sekula, director of Indiana Landmarks Southern regional office, said the house was in danger of being torn down without the grant money. He said Andy Carter, who has restored property in New Albany including Underground Station, will work his magic on the home to get it back to its original look.
Those organizations receiving money Monday will not be eligible for spring grants. Those applications are due March 31.
Grant Recipients
• $1,710, St. John Center, Inc., to provide funding for new flooring for the shelter shower room/bathroom
• $2,500, Prosser Career Education Center, to purchase P.R.I.D.E. lesson materials and expendables, student and teacher incentives, and community promotional materials
• $3,242, Muir Manor, to provide outdoor enhancements
• $3,365, IU Southeast School of Social Sciences, to provide a one-day workshop, Resolving Conflict: An Introduction to Building Harmonious Relationships and Civil Dialogue
• $4,000, SCORE (Floyd County), to purchase iPad Mini’s, Applecare, Cases, one projector and one microphone for business clients and SCORE volunteers
• $5,000, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana Inc., to provide activities for Project REACH activities to increase skills, learning and youth development through social, cultural, academic and recreational events for children and youth
• $5,000, Hoosier Hills AIDS Coalition, to provide funds for basic needs of indigent and low income clients that are affected by HIV/AIDS
• $5,468, Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., to purchase class materials for family education classes and items to give to each youth during Safe Place presentations in Floyd County
• $5,500, Center for Nonprofit Excellence, to expand the delivery of professional development and nonprofit training to Floyd County
• $5,500, HELP - Harrison Education and Literacy Program, to fund technology upgrades for the Freedom 101 Intensive Seminars which reduce jail incidents and return offenses
• $6,500, Kentucky Shakespeare, to provide Shakespeare programs to Floyd Central, New Albany high schools and Slate Run Elementary
• $6,600, Visually Impaired Preschool Services, provide in-home vision services to children who have blindness or low vision ages birth to 3 in Floyd County through the Early Childhood Intervention Program
• $6,737, Speed Art Museum, to serve students in the NAFC School Corp. through school tours at the museum and art detectives in the classroom.
• $7,500, The Healing Place, to help individuals get off the streets and into safe environment in one of the programs offered
• $8,525, Brandon’s House Counseling Center, Inc., to provide 275 hours of free Master’s level counseling to Floyd County families
• $9,000, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, to offer financial aid and camp scholarships to girls and adult volunteers
• $10,000, Community Action of Southern Indiana, to provide programs for character development, leadership, critical thinking, the 40 Development Assets and the six Pillars of Character for families
• $10,000, Floyd Memorial Foundation, to support massage therapy program at Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Center for patients receiving cancer treatment and terminally ill patients following treatments and appointments
• $10,000, Home of the Innocents, to provide Parents Acquiring Skills and Strengths (PASS) classes to parents in Floyd County that improve family functioning
• $10,000, Indiana Landmarks, funds to be used for the acquisition of the endangered 1885 Louis Bir House at 2109 Ekin Ave., New Albany. The house that the Town of Silver Grove was founded and the first board president was elected.
• $10,000, Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, Inc., to support Junior Achievement program to Floyd County students in classrooms and 150 students in YMCA summer camp settings
• $10,000, Kentucky Harvest, Inc., to grow the program by increasing the amount of food partners by 10 to 15 percent by adding a refrigerated truck
• $10,000, Kolkin Kayak and Rafting Adventures, to supply staff training and outreach to the Floyd County community to coordinate a river adventure for local non-profits by creating an environment for the health and well-being of their clients
• $10,000, Dress for Success Louisville, Inc., to provide business appropriate clothing, mentoring, professional development, carer readiness skills to unemployed or underemployed women in Floyd County
• $11,000, Province of Our Lady of Consolation, Inc., for the replacement of the HVAC system at Mount Saint Francis Youth Center
• $15,000, St. Marks United Church of Christ, Clothes Closet and Pat’s Pantry provides opportunity for people to obtain used clothing and personal hygiene items to help them maintain dignity and lead healthier lives
• $16,000, Floyd County Library, to provide a subscription to LinkedIn Learning expanding online resources that provides free, on demand educational classes for all resident
• $18,000, Dream Factory, to grant dreams to children 3-18 who are diagnosed with critical or chronic illnesses
• $18,000, Hope Southern Indiana, to provide emergency services to low income families, individuals and homeless clients to prevent eviction, disconnection of utilities and assist with public housing deposits, TARC tickets and emergency food pantry visits
• $18,000, Let Us Learn, to expand the Lettuce Learn program to reach more underserved and at-risk children
• $18,958, Lafayette Township Fire District, to purchase automated external defibrillators and to provide CPR and AED training to 50 residents
• $20,000, The Center for Women and Families, to help purchase and customize and minivan
• $23,895, St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities, to help cover expenses of providing shelter and support to women and children facing homelessness
• $25,000, IUS - Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center, to bring high quality arts and educational programming to Floyd County students through 2020-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.