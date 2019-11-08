ELIZABETH — Horseshoe Southern Indiana will complete its $90 million renovation and will open the new 110,000-square-foot land-based casino operation on Thursday, Dec. 12 as Caesars Southern Indiana. More details on the grand opening celebration will be shared in the coming weeks.
As the new land-based casino nears completion, Horseshoe Southern Indiana officials invite the public to recognize the vessel’s storied history with a Bon Voyage Party on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event will run from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public, ages 21 and older.
Since 1998, the Glory of Rome has served as Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s riverboat casino, entertaining guests 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week with a variety of slots and table games.
