Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties and will host a free training on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Albany location, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany.
Hosparus Health provides compassionate care, comfort and support to seriously ill patients and their caregivers. Depending on their interests, volunteers provide companionship to patients and respite to their caregivers, bereavement care, veteran-to-veteran companionship and community outreach.
Interested participants must have available transportation, and provide documentation for COVID-19 vaccinations prior to training. Registration is required. To register for the September training or future sessions, complete the volunteer application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer. For more information, contact Vonya Gresham, volunteer manager, at vgresham@hosparus.org or 812-542-2809.
Since 1978, Hosparus Health, a fully accredited not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization, has provided medical care, grief services, symptom and medication management and more for people facing serious and chronic illnesses in 41 counties in Kentucky and Indiana.
Hosparus Health is one of the nation’s largest hospice and palliative care providers with over 600 employees and more than 500 volunteers. In 2021, the organization cared for 9,700 patients and families. Go to www.HosparusHealth.org for more information or call 800-264-0521.
